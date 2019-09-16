Sam Heughan picks up first Saturn Award for Outlander

Sam Heughan became a first-time winner this weekend at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards, which honors the best in fantasy, sci-fi, and horror TV and film.
Heughan, who will reprise his role as Jamie Fraser on Outlander in February, has been nominated five times for his work on the Starz drama. He didn’t attend the ceremony but he — along with fellow winners Jeffrey Dean Morgan (best guest-starring actor in a drama) and Sonequa Martin-Green (best actress in a streaming show) — taped a thank you message.
“Thank you @saturnawards and to everyone that voted! What a fantastic honour, to be surrounded by all those great actors, wizards, goblins, gangsters, zombies and aliens!” Heughan later shared on Instagram.
He was then congratulated by his TV wife, Caitriona Balfe who joined him in celebrating the prize.
“Oh yeah!!!!! Always knew you were out of the world !!!! Congratulations telehubby,” she commented.
Saturn Awards are presented annually and winners are chosen by members of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. Membership is open to the public and includes JJ Abrams, James Cameron, Vince Gilligan, and Bryan Fuller, among many others.
Here are this year’s TV winners:
BEST SUPERHERO TV SERIES: Supergirl
BEST SCIENCE FICTION TV SERIES: Westworld
BEST FANTASY TV SERIES: Game of Thrones
BEST HORROR TV SERIES: The Walking Dead
BEST ACTION/THRILLER TV SERIES: Better Call Saul
BEST ANIMATED TV SERIES: Star Wars Resistance
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES: Sam Heughan
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES: Emilia Clarke
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES: Peter Dinklage
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES: Danai Gurira
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR IN TV SERIES: Maisie Williams
BEST GUEST-STARRING PERFORMANCE IN A TV SERIES: Jeffrey Dean Morgan
BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TV SERIES: Marvel’s Daredevil
BEST STREAMING FANTASY, SCI-FI, OR ACTION/THRILLER: Star Trek: Discovery
BEST STREAMING HORROR AND THRILLER: Stranger Things
BEST ACTOR IN STREAMING: Henry Thomas
BEST ACTRESS IN STREAMING: Sonequa Martin-Green
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING: Doug Jones
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING: Maya Hawke
