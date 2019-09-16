Sam Heughan picks up first Saturn Award for Outlander

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Sam Heughan became a first-time winner this weekend at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards, which honors the best in fantasy, sci-fi, and horror TV and film.

Heughan, who will reprise his role as Jamie Fraser on Outlander in February, has been nominated five times for his work on the Starz drama. He didn’t attend the ceremony but he — along with fellow winners Jeffrey Dean Morgan (best guest-starring actor in a drama) and Sonequa Martin-Green (best actress in a streaming show) — taped a thank you message.

A message from some of our winners who sadly could not make it to the 2019 #SaturnAwards. Congratulations to @SamHeughan, @JDMorgan and @SonequaMG! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/YnXjV4Z5N1 — Saturn Awards (@SaturnAwards) September 14, 2019

“Thank you @saturnawards and to everyone that voted! What a fantastic honour, to be surrounded by all those great actors, wizards, goblins, gangsters, zombies and aliens!” Heughan later shared on Instagram.

He was then congratulated by his TV wife, Caitriona Balfe who joined him in celebrating the prize.

“Oh yeah!!!!! Always knew you were out of the world !!!! Congratulations telehubby,” she commented.

Saturn Awards are presented annually and winners are chosen by members of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. Membership is open to the public and includes JJ Abrams, James Cameron, Vince Gilligan, and Bryan Fuller, among many others.

Here are this year’s TV winners:

BEST SUPERHERO TV SERIES: Supergirl

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TV SERIES: Westworld

BEST FANTASY TV SERIES: Game of Thrones

BEST HORROR TV SERIES: The Walking Dead

BEST ACTION/THRILLER TV SERIES: Better Call Saul

BEST ANIMATED TV SERIES: Star Wars Resistance

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES: Sam Heughan

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES: Emilia Clarke

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES: Peter Dinklage

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES: Danai Gurira

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR IN TV SERIES: Maisie Williams

BEST GUEST-STARRING PERFORMANCE IN A TV SERIES: Jeffrey Dean Morgan

BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TV SERIES: Marvel’s Daredevil

BEST STREAMING FANTASY, SCI-FI, OR ACTION/THRILLER: Star Trek: Discovery

BEST STREAMING HORROR AND THRILLER: Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN STREAMING: Henry Thomas

BEST ACTRESS IN STREAMING: Sonequa Martin-Green

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING: Doug Jones

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING: Maya Hawke

