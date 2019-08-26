Watch the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet live stream here

Just in case you aren’t able to make it to New Jersey tonight for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, PEOPLE and EW are providing live pre-show coverage of the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, the live stream will be hosted by Janine Rubenstein and Lyndsey Rodrigues, and will also be available to watch on EW’s Twitter and Facebook pages (as well as on PEOPLE’s site and socials) all the way up to when the award show starts at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will feature performances from Taylor Swift, fresh off the launch of her newest hit album Lover; Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, fresh off their single “Señorita” hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100; and Lil Nas X, fresh off “Old Town Road” becoming the longest-running No. 1 hit ever. Missy Elliott will also be honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Related content: