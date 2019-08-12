Missy Elliott to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2019 VMAs

This year’s VMAs will celebrate a true legend of music videos by giving the Video Vanguard Award to none other than rapper Missy Elliott.

Ever since her 1997 debut album Supa Dupa Fly, Elliott has astounded listeners with groundbreaking music videos and unforgettable hit singles like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “WTF (Where They From).” The Video Vanguard Award — whose previous winners include Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Beyoncé, among others — is only the latest in a recent string of accolades for Elliott. Earlier this year, she became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriting Hall of Fame. Then, in May, she received an honorary doctorate degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston, alongside Justin Timberlake.

Now, Elliott’s iconic work in music videos will be rewarded with one of the VMAs’ biggest honors, and she’ll celebrate by performing at the show for the first time since 2006.

The 2019 VMAs will air on MTV on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

