Julia Roberts jokes she's 'in exceptional company' of those getting Emmys snubs

Julia Roberts did not get nominated for an Emmy on Tuesday, and she’s okay with that.

The star of Amazon’s Homecoming was expected to be recognized for her portrayal of social worker Heidi Bergman during the Academy’s official announcements, but she did not make the cut. Roberts took the news in stride, addressing the news in the best way possible on social media.

“Well, I’m in exceptional company at least,” she said on Instagram along with a screenshot of an Apple News alert on her phone that included Roberts, her good friend George Clooney, and Emma Stone.

Roberts was nominated for a Golden Globe this year her role in the Sam Esmail-directed series. Although Homecoming will be coming back for a second season, Roberts will not, as her story line wrapped up; she will stay on as an executive producer.

