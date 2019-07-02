2019-2020 awards season calendar: Key dates for the Oscars, Grammys, more

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Buckle up, because the long journey through the rocky road of awards season is upon us. While the task of navigating the ups and downs of the run-up to the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars can be a trying one, EW has your back with an extensive roadmap highlighting the most significant stops along the way.

Here are the key dates to look forward to — from the Oscar-positioning fall film festivals and the Emmys ceremony to Oscar voting timelines and when you can expect the full list of Grammy nominees. Check out the current calendar below, and check back with EW throughout the year as more dates are added.

AUGUST

Saturday, Aug. 11: Teen Choice Awards

Monday, Aug. 26: MTV VMAs

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Saturday, Sept. 7: Venice Film Festival

Friday, Aug. 30 – Monday, Sept. 2: Telluride Film Festival

SEPTEMBER

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 15: Toronto International Film Festival (awards ceremony to follow)

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Sunday, Sept. 15: Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Sunday, Sept. 22: 2019 Emmy Awards

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Latin Grammy Awards ceremony

OCTOBER

Sunday, Oct. 27: Academy Governors Awards

NOVEMBER

Sunday, Nov. 10: People’s Choice Awards ceremony

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Grammy Award nominations announced

Sunday, Nov. 24: American Music Awards ceremony

Other November dates TBA: Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, Gotham Awards ceremony, New York Film Critics Circle winners

DECEMBER

Tuesday, Dec. 3: National Board of Review honorees announced

Monday, Dec. 9: Golden Globe nominations announced

Other December dates TBA: AFI top 10, Critics Choice Award nominations, Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

JANUARY

Thursday, Jan. 2: Oscar nominations voting opens

Sunday, Jan. 5: Golden Globes ceremony

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting closes

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations announced

Tuesday, Jan. 7: New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Sunday, Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards ceremony

Monday, Jan. 13: Oscar nominations announced

Saturday, Jan. 18: Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony

Saturday, Jan. 25: Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony

Sunday, Jan. 26: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony

Sunday, Jan. 26: Grammy Awards ceremony

Monday, Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon

Thursday, Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens

Other January dates TBA: Directors Guild of America Award nominations, National Society of Film Critics Awards ceremony

FEBRUARY

Sunday, Feb. 2: British Academy of Film & Television Arts Awards ceremony

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes

Saturday, Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony

Sunday, Feb. 9: Oscars ceremony

