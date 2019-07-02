2019-2020 awards season calendar: Key dates for the Oscars, Grammys, more

From the Oscars voting timeline to the Golden Globe Award nominations date, here are all the key dates for the awards season ahead
Buckle up, because the long journey through the rocky road of awards season is upon us. While the task of navigating the ups and downs of the run-up to the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars can be a trying one, EW has your back with an extensive roadmap highlighting the most significant stops along the way.
Here are the key dates to look forward to — from the Oscar-positioning fall film festivals and the Emmys ceremony to Oscar voting timelines and when you can expect the full list of Grammy nominees. Check out the current calendar below, and check back with EW throughout the year as more dates are added.
AUGUST
Saturday, Aug. 11: Teen Choice Awards
Monday, Aug. 26: MTV VMAs
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Saturday, Sept. 7: Venice Film Festival
Friday, Aug. 30 – Monday, Sept. 2: Telluride Film Festival
SEPTEMBER
Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 15: Toronto International Film Festival (awards ceremony to follow)
Saturday, Sept. 14 – Sunday, Sept. 15: Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Sunday, Sept. 22: 2019 Emmy Awards
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Latin Grammy Awards ceremony
OCTOBER
Sunday, Oct. 27: Academy Governors Awards
NOVEMBER
Sunday, Nov. 10: People’s Choice Awards ceremony
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Grammy Award nominations announced
Sunday, Nov. 24: American Music Awards ceremony
Other November dates TBA: Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, Gotham Awards ceremony, New York Film Critics Circle winners
DECEMBER
Tuesday, Dec. 3: National Board of Review honorees announced
Monday, Dec. 9: Golden Globe nominations announced
Other December dates TBA: AFI top 10, Critics Choice Award nominations, Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
JANUARY
Thursday, Jan. 2: Oscar nominations voting opens
Sunday, Jan. 5: Golden Globes ceremony
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting closes
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations announced
Tuesday, Jan. 7: New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Sunday, Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards ceremony
Monday, Jan. 13: Oscar nominations announced
Saturday, Jan. 18: Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony
Saturday, Jan. 25: Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony
Sunday, Jan. 26: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony
Sunday, Jan. 26: Grammy Awards ceremony
Monday, Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
Thursday, Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens
Other January dates TBA: Directors Guild of America Award nominations, National Society of Film Critics Awards ceremony
FEBRUARY
Sunday, Feb. 2: British Academy of Film & Television Arts Awards ceremony
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes
Saturday, Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
Sunday, Feb. 9: Oscars ceremony
Related content:
Comments