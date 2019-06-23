BET Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2019 BET Awards brought the house down on Sunday night in Los Angeles, honoring African Americans and other American minorities who excelled in music, acting, and sports during the past year.

The show kicked-off with a special performance from lead BET nominee Cardi B, who took the stage with husband Offset and a gaggle of dancers for their rendition of her hit tracks “Clout” and “Press.”

Cardi is nominated for 7 awards including Album of the Year, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Collaboration category for her songs with Bruno Mars on “Please Me,” and Bad Bunny and J. Balvin on “I Like It.”

She won five BET Awards in 2017 and four during the 2018 celebration.

Following Cardi’s lead is hip-hop superstar Drake, who is nominated for five awards including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for his track “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott, and Best Video.

Other nominees included Beyonce, J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Issa Rae, Stephen Curry, and Lizzo.

Mary J. Blige was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Tyler Perry was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award.

Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered on March 31, was remembered throughout the pre-show by heavy hitters like John Legend, Lil’ Kim, and DJ Khaled. BET even opted to use a blue carpet in honor of the slain rapper.

Hussle was posthumously awarded the Humanitarian Award for his community activism and efforts in underprivileged areas. He was also nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Legend, Khaled, and YG will tribute the late rapper with a special performance during the awards show.

Other performances included chart-toppers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus performing their hit song “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s rendition of “Truth Hurts,” and a medley of hits from Mary J Blige.

The full list of nominees and winners can be found below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

WINNER: Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole — “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”

WINNER: Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset — “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

WINNER: Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage — “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B — “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

WINNER: Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “Nice for What”

The Carters — “Apes–t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

WINNER: Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

WINNER: Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell — “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond — “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin — “Love Theory”

WINNER: Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (UK)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (UK)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Headie One (UK)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (UK)

WINNER: Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

WINNER: Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

WINNER: Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

WINNER: Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

WINNER: Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Travis Scott — Astroworld

Meek Mill — Championships

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

The Carters — Everything Is Love

WINNER: Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

WINNER: Ella Mai — “Trip”

J. Cole — “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys — “Raise a Man”

Ciara — “Level Up”

WINNER: H.E.R. — “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe — “Pynk”

Queen Naija — “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor — “Rose in Harlem”