BET Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

The 2019 BET Awards brought the house down on Sunday night in Los Angeles, honoring African Americans and other American minorities who excelled in music, acting, and sports during the past year.
The show kicked-off with a special performance from lead BET nominee Cardi B, who took the stage with husband Offset and a gaggle of dancers for their rendition of her hit tracks “Clout” and “Press.”
Cardi is nominated for 7 awards including Album of the Year, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Collaboration category for her songs with Bruno Mars on “Please Me,” and Bad Bunny and J. Balvin on “I Like It.”
She won five BET Awards in 2017 and four during the 2018 celebration.
Following Cardi’s lead is hip-hop superstar Drake, who is nominated for five awards including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for his track “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott, and Best Video.
Other nominees included Beyonce, J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Issa Rae, Stephen Curry, and Lizzo.
Mary J. Blige was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Tyler Perry was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award.
Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered on March 31, was remembered throughout the pre-show by heavy hitters like John Legend, Lil’ Kim, and DJ Khaled. BET even opted to use a blue carpet in honor of the slain rapper.
Hussle was posthumously awarded the Humanitarian Award for his community activism and efforts in underprivileged areas. He was also nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Legend, Khaled, and YG will tribute the late rapper with a special performance during the awards show.
Other performances included chart-toppers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus performing their hit song “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s rendition of “Truth Hurts,” and a medley of hits from Mary J Blige.
The full list of nominees and winners can be found below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
WINNER: Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole — “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”
WINNER: Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Tyga Ft. Offset — “Taste”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
WINNER: Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage — “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”
Cardi B — “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
WINNER: Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “Nice for What”
The Carters — “Apes–t”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
WINNER: Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
WINNER: Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell — “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond — “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin — “Love Theory”
WINNER: Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (UK)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (UK)
Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act
Headie One (UK)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (UK)
WINNER: Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
WINNER: Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
WINNER: Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
WINNER: Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
WINNER: Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
Travis Scott — Astroworld
Meek Mill — Championships
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
The Carters — Everything Is Love
WINNER: Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
WINNER: Ella Mai — “Trip”
J. Cole — “Middle Child”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Bet Her Award
Alicia Keys — “Raise a Man”
Ciara — “Level Up”
WINNER: H.E.R. — “Hard Place”
Janelle Monáe — “Pynk”
Queen Naija — “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor — “Rose in Harlem”
