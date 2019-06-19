Game of Thrones, Fleabag, Pose land major TCA Award nominations

The category is: Awards season eleganza!

With appearances in four categories, Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking LGBT drama Pose has tied with Netflix’s Natasha Lyonne-starring Russian Doll as the Television Critics Association’s most-nominated series of the year.

The organization announced Wednesday the full list of nominees for the 2019 TCA Awards, with the hour-long program (following a group of queer and transgender performers as they navigate the Harlem ballroom scene in 1980s New York City) earning nominations for Individual Achievement in Drama (Billy Porter), Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year.

Joining Pose in the Program of the Year category are the last season of HBO’s popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, the harrowing HBO drama Chernobyl, Netflix’s Ava DuVernay-directed Central Park Five biopic When They See Us, Russian Doll, and the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-led comedy Fleabag, which also earned notices among the comedy series and comedy performance sets.

Other notable 2019 nominees include Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her work on the final season of Veep, Netflix’s new dramedy Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, Sharp Objects star Amy Adams, The Great British Baking Show, and a pair of nominations for Schitt’s Creek (including one for lead actress Catherine O’Hara).

HBO scored the most nominations for a single network with 15, followed closely by Netflix’s 14 nods and FX’s eight. Approximately 220 television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada voted on this year’s nominees.

“From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” Daniel Fienberg, TCA President, said of the 2019 nominees via statement. “This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp. Every category is bursting with hard choices, but we couldn’t ask for a better problem to have as we gather together to honor yet another terrific television season and celebrate 35 years of the TCA Awards.”

The 35th Annual TCA Awards ceremony — hosted by Desus & Mero — will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Read on for the full list of 2019 TCA Award nominees.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” – HBO

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Billy Porter, “Pose” – FX

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“America To Me” – Starz

“Leaving Neverland” – HBO

“Our Planet” – Netflix

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“Surviving R. Kelly” – Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Making It” – NBC

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” – Netflix

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Arthur” – PBS Kids

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” -TBS

“I Think You Should Leave” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Deadwood: The Movie” – HBO

“Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

“Fosse/Verdon” – FX

“Sharp Objects” – HBO

“When They See Us” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Other Two” – Comedy Central

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Homecoming” – Amazon

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Barry” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“Game of Thrones” – HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“When They See Us” – Netflix

Related content: