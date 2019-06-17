Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards surprisingly went up Schitt’s Creek.

The CBC/Pop TV series, which has exploded in popularity over the last year and is currently filming its sixth and final season, got some unexpected love from MTV on Saturday night. Dan Levy, who stars on and co-created the series, won Best Comedic Performance and triumphed over some comedy heavyweights, including Awkwafina for Crazy Rich Asians and John Mulaney for Big Mouth, as well as a superhero, Zachary Levi in Shazam!

At the ceremony, which aired Monday on MTV, Levy was enthused and slightly in shock when he took to the stage to accept his award for playing David Rose. “Wow, thank you to MTV. I actually started my career at MTV, so this is an insane full-circle moment,” he said. “I’m Canadian, this is very overwhelming for me.”

The actor and writer has a long association with MTV, which he referenced. His earliest career success was as a cohost of MTV Canada’s The After Show, which broke down the most recent episodes of The Hills. He also previously cohosted MTV Canada’s former flagship MTV Live, as well as writing, producing, and starring in an MTV Christmas special, Daniel Levy’s Holi-Do’s & Don’ts.

He went on to thank his costars, saying, “I will say this, it’s very hard to be funny if you don’t have people to be with funny with, so for that I want to thank our brilliant cast, many of whom are here tonight.”

Levy also thanked his father, Eugene Levy, who co-created and costars on the series as the out-of-touch patriarch Johnny Rose. “I’d like to thank my dad, Eugene Levy, who I feel like through some kind of osmosis, DNA has gave me just a taste of the talent that he has,” he said.

“If I have taken anything away from making Schitt’s Creek, it’s that kindness always wins, that love is best served unconditionally, and that wearing sweaters in the dead of summer is a very, very bad idea,” he concluded.

From a smaller network and only recently gaining massive traction with fans, Schitt’s Creek was an underdog going into the awards show Saturday evening. The series was nominated for Best Show as well. Levy and costar Annie Murphy were on hand to present earlier in the evening, and they also walked the red carpet alongside fellow cast members Dustin Milligan and Noah Reid.

See a complete list of MTV Movie & TV Awards winners here.

