Dragons, Infinity Stones, and a real-life hero, oh my.
Two of this year’s biggest cultural phenomena, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones, went head-to-head to see which title would take home the most prizes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place Saturday and aired Monday. Both projects led the nominations with four apiece, along with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG. In the end, Endgame came out on top with three wins, while Game of Thrones and RBG scored one each.
Other top movies and TV shows that won awards this year included A Star Is Born, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Schitt’s Creek. And because it’s the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Colton Underwood jumping the fence on The Bachelor garnered the Most Meme-able Moment Award.
Ahead of the show, it was announced that two celebrities would receive special distinctions: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with the Generation Award, and Jada Pinkett Smith with the Trailblazer Award.
See the full list of winners below.
BEST MOVIE
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
BEST SHOW
Big Mouth
WINNER: Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
WINNER: Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
BEST HERO
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
BEST VILLAIN
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
WINNER: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
BEST KISS
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
WINNER: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
REALITY ROYALTY
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
WINNER: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
WINNER: Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
WINNER: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
BEST FIGHT
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
WINNER: Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL–LIFE HERO
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
WINNER: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
WINNER: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
BEST DOCUMENTARY
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
WINNER: Surviving R. Kelly
BEST HOST
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
WINNER: Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
WINNER: The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
WINNER: A Star Is Born, “Shallow”
Bohemian Rhapsody, “Live Aid Concert”
Captain Marvel, “Just A Girl”
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Masquerade”
On My Block, “Look At That Butt”
Riverdale, “Seventeen”
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, “Sunflower”
The Umbrella Academy, “I Think We’re Alone Now”
