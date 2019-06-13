Dwayne Johnson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Every generation [award] has a legend.

This year, that legend is Dwayne Johnson, who is set to receive the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network announced Thursday.

The Rock is in good company. The award, which honors “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry,” has previously gone to stars like Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, and more.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” said Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass — an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

This year’s ceremony will feature musical performances from Lizzo and Bazzi. Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones, and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations. Jada Pinkett Smith was recently revealed to be this year’s Trailblazer Award honoree.

Hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, this year’s show airs Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

