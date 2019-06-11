Jada Pinkett Smith will receive 2019's Trailblazer Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Image zoom Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Best Villain? Best Kiss? Best Fight? Forget all that — what everyone really wants to know is, who will receive this year’s Trailblazer Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Now we know. MTV announced Tuesday that Jada Pinkett Smith will be bestowed with the honor at the June 17 ceremony. The actress’ Girls Trip costar Tiffany Haddish will present the award.

“Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

The Trailblazer, which “recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment,” has only been awarded five times. Past recipients include Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, and Lena Waithe, last year’s honoree.

The sure-to-be star-studded ceremony will feature musical performances from Lizzo and Bazzi. (People without two Z’s in their name will also be there.) The Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG leads the nominations alongside pop culture behemoths Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, will take place Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

