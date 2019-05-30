John Wick: Chapter 3 wins top honors at Golden Trailer Awards

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum nabbed the top honors at the Golden Trailer Awards on Wednesday night. The Keanu Reeves hitman thriller took home the Best of Show award for its “Conversation” trailer, in addition to four other prizes including Best Action and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer.
Along with Wick, A Star Is Born and Roma were some of the night’s most decorated films, claiming five and four awards, respectively.
On the studio side, Netflix took home the most awards of the night with a whopping 16 statues. Warner Bros. (with HBO) and Disney were also big winners, with 14 and 11 Golden Trailer Awards.
Held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the GTAs honor the best in worldwide motion picture and television marketing. Marlon Wayans served as host and master of ceremonies at this year’s show.
While the Golden Trailer Awards bestow trophies in 107 different categories, only 17 of the top honors were handed out live Wednesday. See a list of winners for the awards presented live below, and visit the GTA website to watch some of the winning entries and view the complete list of winners.
Best of Show
John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum, “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Action
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Animation / Family
Toy Story 4, “Stories”
Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
MOCEAN
Best Comedy
Long Shot, “This Guy”
Lionsgate
Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Documentary
Free Solo
National Geographic
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
A Star Is Born, “Not Alone”
Warner Bros.
GrandSon
Best Horror
Us, “Nightmare Int’l”
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
The Favourite
Fox Searchlight
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Music
Us, “Enemy”
Universal Pictures
Inside Job
Best Thriller
Bird Box, “New Children”
Netflix
Wild Card
Best Video Game Trailer
Anthem, “Conviction”
Oats Studios
MOCEAN
Golden Fleece
Serenity, “Trailer 2”
Aviron Pictures
InSync PLUS
Most Original Trailer
Roma, “Unforgettable”
Netflix
GrandSon
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame, “Reflections”
Walt Disney Studios/Marvel
MOCEAN
Best Teaser</strong >Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Names”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Buddha Jones
Box Office Weekend Award
Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:
Disney, Avengers: Endgame
Walt Disney Studios/Marvel
