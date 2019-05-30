John Wick: Chapter 3 wins top honors at Golden Trailer Awards

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum nabbed the top honors at the Golden Trailer Awards on Wednesday night. The Keanu Reeves hitman thriller took home the Best of Show award for its “Conversation” trailer, in addition to four other prizes including Best Action and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer.

Along with Wick, A Star Is Born and Roma were some of the night’s most decorated films, claiming five and four awards, respectively.

On the studio side, Netflix took home the most awards of the night with a whopping 16 statues. Warner Bros. (with HBO) and Disney were also big winners, with 14 and 11 Golden Trailer Awards.

Held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the GTAs honor the best in worldwide motion picture and television marketing. Marlon Wayans served as host and master of ceremonies at this year’s show.

While the Golden Trailer Awards bestow trophies in 107 different categories, only 17 of the top honors were handed out live Wednesday. See a list of winners for the awards presented live below, and visit the GTA website to watch some of the winning entries and view the complete list of winners.

Image zoom Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

Best of Show

John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum, “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

Toy Story 4, “Stories”

Walt Disney Studios/Pixar

MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Long Shot, “This Guy”

Lionsgate

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary

Free Solo

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Star Is Born, “Not Alone”

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

Best Horror

Us, “Nightmare Int’l”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Us, “Enemy”

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Best Thriller

Bird Box, “New Children”

Netflix

Wild Card

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, “Conviction”

Oats Studios

MOCEAN

Golden Fleece

Serenity, “Trailer 2”

Aviron Pictures

InSync PLUS

Most Original Trailer

Roma, “Unforgettable”

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame, “Reflections”

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

MOCEAN

Best Teaser</strong >Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Names”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Buddha Jones

Box Office Weekend Award

Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:

Disney, Avengers: Endgame

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

Related content: