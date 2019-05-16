Lizzo to perform at 2019 MTV Movie & Television Awards

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Mirror, mirror on the wall…who will perform at the 2019 MTV Movie & Television Awards 2019?

Lizzo, of course! On Thursday, MTV announced that the “Juice” singer will take the stage for her first ever major televised award show performance during the MTV ceremony. And that’s not all! Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will also be there to perform his new song “Summer Days” for the very first time, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump.

Earlier this week — surprising no one — MTV also announced that Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame, and RBG lead the nominations for the 2019 awards. This year’s show, which will be hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, will also feature new awards categories, such as Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero. Fans can already start voting for who they want to take home the Golden Popcorn at vote.mtv.com.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place Monday, June 17th at 9 P.M. ET/PT.

