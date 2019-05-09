A Star Is Born, Roma, Game of Thrones nominated for Golden Trailer Awards

Image zoom Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Carlos Somonte/Netflix; Helen Sloan/HBO

The nominations for the Golden Trailer Awards were unveiled on Thursday, with this year’s Oscar winners A Star Is Born and Roma among those being recognized for stellar promos.

A Star Is Born earned the most nominations of any film by title with 12 followed by Roma, which earned 11 nominations, and Us, with 10.

Forthcoming productions Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Rocketman also earned nods ahead of their Cannes Film Festival debut next week. Quentin Tarantino’s film is up for the Best Teaser honor while Rocketman will compete for Best Music.

Netflix leads the pack of nominees, with Roma, Bird Box, and Stranger Things: Season 3 included among the 66 awards the streaming service will compete for. Game of Thrones season 8, Best Picture winner Green Book, Hobbs & Shaw, and Aquaman round out the list.

The ceremony honors marketing executives and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide. The production company Trailer Park, secured the most accolades, with 32 nominations – with Buddha Jones and AV Squad following closely behind with 27 and 26 nods respectfully.

“The very first Golden Trailer Awards show was held 20 years ago on Sept. 21, 1999 in New York. Over the years we have had some wonderful hosts, some very special judges, and have been able to honor many great artists who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create the trailers that drive audiences to theaters,” said Evelyn Watters, Golden Trailer Awards executive director, said in a statement. “For our 20th celebration, we are going all out and we have some very special surprises and special guests planned. More than anything else, we are beyond elated at how this show has grown over the decades and how much a nomination and a trophy means to this community. It is a true validation of the extraordinary creative work that contributes to the success of the best films of the year.”

Confirmed judges for this year include producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Email (Mr. Robot), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein, cinematographer Dion Beebe, and over two dozen additional industry experts.

The 20th annual competition will be held on May 29th at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Below are a few of the contenders, along with their studios and the companies that cut the trailers. More information, including the full list of nominees, can be found at www.goldentrailer.com.

Best Action

Deadpool 2, “New Power”, 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Mission Impossible: Fallout “Alone”, Paramount, IGNITION

Shazam! “My Name”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Sicario: Day of the Soldado “Drive”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

A Dog’s Journey “Lifetimes”, Universal Pictures, Aspect

Christopher Robin “Into The Wood”, Disney, The Propeller Group

Dumbo “Courage”, Disney, Wild Card

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, “Universe”, Warner Bros., TRANSIT

Toy Story 4, “Stories”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Isn’t It Romantic, “Complete You”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Long Shot, “This Guy”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

Stuber, Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones

The Hustle “Work”, Annapurna Pictures, Zealot

Best Documentary

Baristas “Grind”, The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative

Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, “Objects”, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, “First Step”, HBO, Zealot

They Shall Not Grow Old, “Timeless”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Drama

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon

Bohemian Rhapsody “Pressure”, Fox, IGNITION

First Man “Greatest Adventure”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Green Book, “Genius”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

The Mule “Redemption”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Horror

Brightburn “Know”, Sony, Ignition Creative

Ma “Eyes”, Universal, Buddha Jones

Pet Sematary “Sometimes”, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, “Alive”, CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.

Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut

Mid90s “Let’s Go”, A24, GrandSon

The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Mustang “Free”, Focus Features, MOCEAN

Trial by Fire “Hope”, Roadside Attractions, AV Squad

Best Music

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon

Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Us “Enemy”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

White Boy Rick, “Love”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Thriller

Bird Box “New Children”, Netflix, Wild Card

Escape Room, “Boxes”, Sony, Bond

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, “Innocence”, Netflix, TRANSIT

The Lodge “Relentless”, NEON, Zealot

Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, “Conviction”, Oats Studios, MOCEAN

Borderlands 3, “Mask of Mayhem” Teaser, 2K Games, Bond

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency

Skyrim Very Special Edition – Amazon Alexa Trailer, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency

The Outer Worlds “Passenger”, Take Two, Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece

Captive State “Run”, Focus Features, Big Picture

Kin “Brothers”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Serenity “Trailer 2”, Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS

The Possession of Hannah Grace “WTF”, Screen Gems, The Refinery

Welcome To Marwen “Miracle”, Universal Pictures, Empire Design

Most Original Trailer

Piercing “Pop” Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative

Roma “Unforgettable”, Netflix, GrandSon

Searching “Go Dark”, SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs “Differences”, Netflix, AV Squad

Us “Enemy”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

Dark Phoenix “Special”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Godzilla King of the Monsters “Over the Rainbow”, Warner Bros., Statement Advertising

Hobbs & Shaw “Friends”, Universal, Buddha Jones

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Men in Black: International “Universe”, Sony, Rogue Planet

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Bumblebee “Epic”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Captain Marvel “Unstoppable”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Rare ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX

Godzilla: King of the Monsters “Life”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Teaser

Anna “Elite”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Joker “Maybe Tomorrow”, Warner Bros., JAX

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”, Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

The Girl In The Spider’s Web “Blackmail”, Sony, Wild Card

