A Star Is Born, Roma, Game of Thrones nominated for Golden Trailer Awards

The nominations for the Golden Trailer Awards were unveiled on Thursday, with this year’s Oscar winners A Star Is Born and Roma among those being recognized for stellar promos.
A Star Is Born earned the most nominations of any film by title with 12 followed by Roma, which earned 11 nominations, and Us, with 10.
Forthcoming productions Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Rocketman also earned nods ahead of their Cannes Film Festival debut next week. Quentin Tarantino’s film is up for the Best Teaser honor while Rocketman will compete for Best Music.
Netflix leads the pack of nominees, with Roma, Bird Box, and Stranger Things: Season 3 included among the 66 awards the streaming service will compete for. Game of Thrones season 8, Best Picture winner Green Book, Hobbs & Shaw, and Aquaman round out the list.
The ceremony honors marketing executives and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide. The production company Trailer Park, secured the most accolades, with 32 nominations – with Buddha Jones and AV Squad following closely behind with 27 and 26 nods respectfully.
“The very first Golden Trailer Awards show was held 20 years ago on Sept. 21, 1999 in New York. Over the years we have had some wonderful hosts, some very special judges, and have been able to honor many great artists who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create the trailers that drive audiences to theaters,” said Evelyn Watters, Golden Trailer Awards executive director, said in a statement. “For our 20th celebration, we are going all out and we have some very special surprises and special guests planned. More than anything else, we are beyond elated at how this show has grown over the decades and how much a nomination and a trophy means to this community. It is a true validation of the extraordinary creative work that contributes to the success of the best films of the year.”
Confirmed judges for this year include producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Email (Mr. Robot), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein, cinematographer Dion Beebe, and over two dozen additional industry experts.
The 20th annual competition will be held on May 29th at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
Below are a few of the contenders, along with their studios and the companies that cut the trailers. More information, including the full list of nominees, can be found at www.goldentrailer.com.
Best Action
Deadpool 2, “New Power”, 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Mission Impossible: Fallout “Alone”, Paramount, IGNITION
Shazam! “My Name”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Sicario: Day of the Soldado “Drive”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation / Family
A Dog’s Journey “Lifetimes”, Universal Pictures, Aspect
Christopher Robin “Into The Wood”, Disney, The Propeller Group
Dumbo “Courage”, Disney, Wild Card
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, “Universe”, Warner Bros., TRANSIT
Toy Story 4, “Stories”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Best Comedy
Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Isn’t It Romantic, “Complete You”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Long Shot, “This Guy”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Stuber, Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones
The Hustle “Work”, Annapurna Pictures, Zealot
Best Documentary
Baristas “Grind”, The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative
Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, “Objects”, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, “First Step”, HBO, Zealot
They Shall Not Grow Old, “Timeless”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Drama
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon
Bohemian Rhapsody “Pressure”, Fox, IGNITION
First Man “Greatest Adventure”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Green Book, “Genius”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
The Mule “Redemption”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Best Horror
Brightburn “Know”, Sony, Ignition Creative
Ma “Eyes”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Pet Sematary “Sometimes”, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, “Alive”, CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
Mid90s “Let’s Go”, A24, GrandSon
The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Mustang “Free”, Focus Features, MOCEAN
Trial by Fire “Hope”, Roadside Attractions, AV Squad
Best Music
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon
Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Us “Enemy”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
White Boy Rick, “Love”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Thriller
Bird Box “New Children”, Netflix, Wild Card
Escape Room, “Boxes”, Sony, Bond
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, “Innocence”, Netflix, TRANSIT
The Lodge “Relentless”, NEON, Zealot
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Video Game Trailer
Anthem, “Conviction”, Oats Studios, MOCEAN
Borderlands 3, “Mask of Mayhem” Teaser, 2K Games, Bond
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Skyrim Very Special Edition – Amazon Alexa Trailer, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency
The Outer Worlds “Passenger”, Take Two, Buddha Jones
Golden Fleece
Captive State “Run”, Focus Features, Big Picture
Kin “Brothers”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Serenity “Trailer 2”, Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS
The Possession of Hannah Grace “WTF”, Screen Gems, The Refinery
Welcome To Marwen “Miracle”, Universal Pictures, Empire Design
Most Original Trailer
Piercing “Pop” Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative
Roma “Unforgettable”, Netflix, GrandSon
Searching “Go Dark”, SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs “Differences”, Netflix, AV Squad
Us “Enemy”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
Dark Phoenix “Special”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Godzilla King of the Monsters “Over the Rainbow”, Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
Hobbs & Shaw “Friends”, Universal, Buddha Jones
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Men in Black: International “Universe”, Sony, Rogue Planet
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Bumblebee “Epic”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Captain Marvel “Unstoppable”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Rare ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX
Godzilla: King of the Monsters “Life”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Teaser
Anna “Elite”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Joker “Maybe Tomorrow”, Warner Bros., JAX
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”, Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Girl In The Spider’s Web “Blackmail”, Sony, Wild Card
