The Billboard Music Awards dished out its annual accolades tonight, live from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Kelly Clarkson hosted the evening’s ceremonies for the second year in a row and performed one of her new songs from UglyDolls, “Broken & Beautiful.” Taylor Swift kicked off the evening with her eccentric live debut of her candy-coated single “Me!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie and more umbrella imagery than you could ever ask for.
With the toss of a crumpled tissue, Mariah Carey graciously accepted the 2019 Icon Award after performing a medley of her greatest hits, saying, “Icon? I really don’t think of myself in that way.” She thanked God and her loyal fans for helping her achieve lasting success against the odds as a “lost interracial child.”
Hip-hop artists dominated the awards portion of the evening. Cardi B, who led the pack of nominees with 21 nominations in 18 categories, was the most enthusiastic to receive multiple awards. Drake also made history tonight, winning Top Artist and surpassing Taylor Swift as the most-decorated Billboard Music Award winner in history with a total of 27 awards.
Check out the winners from the 26th annual Billboard Music Awards.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist
Bazzi
WINNER: Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
WINNER: BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
WINNER: BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
WINNER: Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
WINNER: The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
WINNER: Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour
WINNER: Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
WINNER: Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
WINNER: Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
WINNER: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
WINNER: Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
WINNER: Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
WINNER: Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
WINNER: Drake — Scorpion
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott — AstroWorld
XXXTentacion — ?
Top Soundtrack
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
WINNER: The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Khalid — American Teen
The Weeknd — My Dear Melancholy,
WINNER: XXXTentacion — 17
Top Rap Album
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
WINNER: Drake — Scorpion
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott — AstroWorld
XXXTentacion — ?
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean — Rearview Town
Kane Brown — Kane Brown
WINNER: Luke Combs — This One’s for You
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood — Cry Pretty
Top Rock Album
Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons — Origins
Mumford & Sons — Delta
WINNER: Panic! at the Disco — Pray for the Wicked
Twenty One Pilots — Trench
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA — Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny — X 100pre
J Balvin — Vibras
Maluma — F.A.M.E.
WINNER: Ozuna — Aura
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Clean Bandit — What Is Love?
David Guetta — 7
Kygo — Kids in Love
Major Lazer — Major Lazer Essentials
WINNER: The Chainsmokers — Sick Boy
Top Christian Album
Cory Asbury — Reckless Love
WINNER: Lauren Daigle — Look Up Child
For King & Country — Burn the Ships
Hillsong Worship — There Is More
Zach Williams — Chain Breaker
Top Gospel Album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists — Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin — Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne — Unstoppable
WINNER: Tori Kelly — Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds — Make Room
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”
WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
WINNER: Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion — “SAD!”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
WINNER: Drake — “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion — “SAD!”
Top Selling Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Halsey — “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”
WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Top Radio Song
Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”
WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — “The Middle”
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”
WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Psycho”
Top R&B Song
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo — “No Brainer”
WINNER: Ella Mai — “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai — “Trip”
Khalid — “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown — “Freaky Friday”
Top Rap Song
WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone — “Better Now”
Travis Scott — “SICKO MODE”
Top Country Song
Kane Brown — “Heaven”
Luke Combs — “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay — “Speechless”
Dan + Shay — “Tequila”
WINNER: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”
Top Rock Song
Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons — “Natural”
Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”
Lovelytheband — “broken”
WINNER: Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “Mia”
Daddy Yankee — “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin — “X”
WINNER: Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna — “Te Bote”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone — “Jackie Chan”
WINNER: Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — “The Middle”
Top Christian Song
Cory Asbury — “Reckless Love”
WINNER: Lauren Daigle — “You Say”
For King & Country — “joy.”
Hillsong Worship — “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells — “Known”
Top Gospel Song
Todd Dulaney — “Your Great Name”
WINNER: Koryn Hawthorne — “Won’t He Do It”
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson — “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson — “A Great Work”
