The Billboard Music Awards dished out its annual accolades tonight, live from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the evening’s ceremonies for the second year in a row and performed one of her new songs from UglyDolls, “Broken & Beautiful.” Taylor Swift kicked off the evening with her eccentric live debut of her candy-coated single “Me!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie and more umbrella imagery than you could ever ask for.

With the toss of a crumpled tissue, Mariah Carey graciously accepted the 2019 Icon Award after performing a medley of her greatest hits, saying, “Icon? I really don’t think of myself in that way.” She thanked God and her loyal fans for helping her achieve lasting success against the odds as a “lost interracial child.”

Hip-hop artists dominated the awards portion of the evening. Cardi B, who led the pack of nominees with 21 nominations in 18 categories, was the most enthusiastic to receive multiple awards. Drake also made history tonight, winning Top Artist and surpassing Taylor Swift as the most-decorated Billboard Music Award winner in history with a total of 27 awards.

Check out the winners from the 26th annual Billboard Music Awards.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi

WINNER: Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

WINNER: BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

WINNER: BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

WINNER: Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

WINNER: The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

WINNER: Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

WINNER: Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

WINNER: Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

WINNER: Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

WINNER: Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

WINNER: Drake — Scorpion

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott — AstroWorld

XXXTentacion — ?

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

WINNER: The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Khalid — American Teen

The Weeknd — My Dear Melancholy,

WINNER: XXXTentacion — 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

WINNER: Drake — Scorpion

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott — AstroWorld

XXXTentacion — ?

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean — Rearview Town

Kane Brown — Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke Combs — This One’s for You

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood — Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band — Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons — Origins

Mumford & Sons — Delta

WINNER: Panic! at the Disco — Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots — Trench

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA — Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny — X 100pre

J Balvin — Vibras

Maluma — F.A.M.E.

WINNER: Ozuna — Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit — What Is Love?

David Guetta — 7

Kygo — Kids in Love

Major Lazer — Major Lazer Essentials

WINNER: The Chainsmokers — Sick Boy

Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury — Reckless Love

WINNER: Lauren Daigle — Look Up Child

For King & Country — Burn the Ships

Hillsong Worship — There Is More

Zach Williams — Chain Breaker

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists — Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin — Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne — Unstoppable

WINNER: Tori Kelly — Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds — Make Room

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”

WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

WINNER: Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”

XXXTentacion — “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

WINNER: Drake — “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode”

XXXTentacion — “SAD!”

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Halsey — “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”

WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — “The Middle”

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani — “Love Lies”

WINNER: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B — “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Psycho”

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo — “No Brainer”

WINNER: Ella Mai — “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Khalid — “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown — “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song

WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld — “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone — “Better Now”

Travis Scott — “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song

Kane Brown — “Heaven”

Luke Combs — “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

WINNER: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song

Foster the People — “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband — “broken”

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “Mia”

Daddy Yankee — “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin — “X”

WINNER: Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna — “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone — “Jackie Chan”

WINNER: Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey — “The Middle”

Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury — “Reckless Love”

WINNER: Lauren Daigle — “You Say”

For King & Country — “joy.”

Hillsong Worship — “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells — “Known”

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney — “Your Great Name”

WINNER: Koryn Hawthorne — “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson — “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson — “A Great Work”

