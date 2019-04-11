Exclusive: Drag Race icon Shangela to host GLAAD Media Awards' NYC gala

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Step aside: Shangela’s back (again).

EW can exclusively reveal the RuPaul’s Drag Race icon and A Star Is Born actor will host the upcoming 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards’ New York City gala, set to take place Saturday, May 4 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The announcement comes on the heels (literally) of Shangela’s show-stopping performance at GLAAD’s West Coast awards ceremony on March 28, where the drag entertainer (real name D.J. Pierce) lip-synced through a high-energy medley of Beyoncé hits while Queen Bey — the evening’s Vanguard Award honoree for excellence in LGBTQ+ advocacy — watched from the audience.

CNN news personality Anderson Cooper will also present the Advocate for Change Award to previously announced recipient Madonna at the organization’s East Coast event, while Emmy-winning Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan, America’s Next Top Model star Winnie Harlow, and television maverick Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Pose) will appear as special guests throughout the ceremony.

Other guests confirmed to attend include Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, CNN’s Don Lemon, actor Billy Porter, the cast of FX’s queer-themed drama series Pose, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who will present her friend Andy Cohen with the Vito Russo Award for using media to promote LGBTQ+ equality.

Nominees for the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards include 151 people and projects across 27 categories. Films and television shows honored with nominations include Love Simon, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Pose, Schitt’s Creek, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Nanette. Celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, and Stephen Colbert scored nods as well, while Entertainment Weekly received a nomination for overall magazine coverage.

For the first time, The GLAAD Media Awards’ New York City ceremony will be broadcast on LGBTQ+ network Logo beginning Sunday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the full list of nominees here.

