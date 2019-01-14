Laura Dern reunited with her Jurassic Park costar at the Critics' Choice Awards

The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards convened on Sunday to celebrate the best films of 2018, from Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white family drama Roma to the harsh American political satire of Vice. But there was also plenty of time to remember classic films of the past. At one point during the night, Laura Dern was reunited with her Jurassic Park costar Joseph Mazzello. Having once played the young boy Tim Murphy in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, Mazzello is now grown up and still acting, with a role in Bohemian Rhapsody.

“Reunited with my Jurassic Park costar, the beautiful and incomparable @lauradern at the #criticschoiceawards,” Mazzello wrote on Instagram. “Highlight of my night!”

“#jurassicpark is alive at the #criticschoiceawards,” Dern wrote in her own Instagram post.

Neither Bohemian Rhapsody nor Dern’s role in The Tale earned any Critics’ Choice prizes, but their Jurassic Park reunion proved that sometimes there’s more to these nights than just winning.

