Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette accept awards together after Critics’ Choice tie

What’s better than one actress being honored for her acting prowess? Two of them doing it together.

During Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, there was a tie for the winner in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television category, with Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette both winning for their roles in Sharp Objects and Escape at Dannemora, respectively.

The women accepted their awards together, with their arms wrapped around one another and taking turns sharing thank-yous for their networks, costars, and families.

“I actually can’t think of a more beautiful thing than a tie, because there really isn’t a winner when we get to do such great work and we have such wonderful opportunities,” Adams said. “I’m overwhelmed. I have so many people to thank, but I don’t want to take it up.”

Arquette added, “I want to thank Ben Stiller — our incredible, courageous director who really let us explore and remove the yoke from my neck that I felt I’ve carried my whole career of, ‘But is she likable?’ Thank you for taking that off my neck. It was really heavy for me to carry that long.”

The actress also referenced the character she plays in Dannemora, Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell, saying, “A lot of friends of mine who might be bigger body-type said, ‘Thank you. For once in my life, I got to see a bigger boned woman or a different body-type woman be sexual, unapologetic and not have it be a fetish or a joke.'”

In an even bigger surprise, this wasn’t the only tie of the night. Later in the broadcast, Glenn Close and Lady Gaga also tied for Best Actress for their respective performances in The Wife and A Star Is Born.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I am so thrilled it’s a tie, I can’t tell you!” Close said. “I was thinking that, you know, the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession and I know that from all the women in this category, and I think I can speak for all the women in this room, we celebrate each other.”

When Gaga’s name was called as the second winner, she embraced Close on stage. “I’m so very happy that you won this this evening,” she said, before calling the award a “tremendous honor” and thanking her director and costar Bradley Cooper.

“Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker and you are just as magical of a human being,” she told him. “I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever.”

