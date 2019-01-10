Black Panther, The Favourite score Costume Designers Guild Award nominations: See the full list

The Costume Designers Guild has sewn a gilded thread in the awards race for several Oscar hopefuls.

Leading the industry organization’s list of annual honorees are costume veterans like Sandy Powell (a double nominee for The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns) and previously announced Career Achievement recipient Ruth E. Carter (who also landed a nomination for her work on Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther).

“The research is applied to the design and in a way that infuses tribal customs, the artistry of Africa, materials, techniques, textures, color palettes — all kinds of things that create the symbolism you see in the costume design,” Carter told EW of working on the monumental film in October. “What [Marvel] has is a superhero model; what you infuse is the African culture that needs to tell the story of the time and place.”

Warner Bros. Pictures; Fox Searchlight; Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

Other prospective Oscar contenders also appeared across the guild’s three film categories, including A Star is Born‘s Erin Benach, Crazy Rich Asians‘ Mary E. Vogt, BlacKkKlansman‘s Marci Rodgers, Mary Queen of Scots‘ Alexandra Byrne, and Bohemian Rhapsody designer Julian Day.

Since the start of awards season, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman have made significant strides in the Oscar race for Best Picture, receiving major nominations from nearly all of the industry precursor groups that share membership with the Academy, including the Producers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Directors Guild of America.

On the television side, lavishly costumed projects like The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, and RuPaul’s Drag Race were also recognized with nominations in their respective categories. Ryan Murphy will receive the guild’s Distinguished Collaborator award for his contributions as a producer of heavily costumed projects.

Comprised of roughly 1,000 members across the entertainment industry, the CDG represents costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators in Hollywood. With a number of members also crossing over into the Academy, it’s likely that the final Oscar category for costume design will include multiple CDGA nominees. Last year, three of the CDGA nominees received Oscar nods: Beauty and the Beast, The Shape of Water, and Phantom Thread.

Winners for the 21st CDGA Awards will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Read on for a full list of nominees.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Star Is Born – Erin Benach

Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton

Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Edwards

Widows – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

BlacKkKlansman – Marci Rodgers

Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day

The Favourite – Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado

Aquaman – Kym Barrett

The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg

This Is Us – Hala Bahmet

Excellence in Period Television

The Alienist – Michael Kaplan

Glow – Beth Morgan

The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska

Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

Westworld – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Paul Tazewell

The Late Late Show with James Corden – Lauren Shapiro

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco

Saturday Night Live – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

So You Think You Can Dance – Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

Adidas: “See My Creativity”, commercial – Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy, short film – Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodhart

Nespresso: “The Quest”, commercial – Jenny Eagan

Related content: