Black Panther, The Favourite score Costume Designers Guild Award nominations: See the full list

The Costume Designers Guild has sewn a gilded thread in the awards race for several Oscar hopefuls.
Leading the industry organization’s list of annual honorees are costume veterans like Sandy Powell (a double nominee for The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns) and previously announced Career Achievement recipient Ruth E. Carter (who also landed a nomination for her work on Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther).
“The research is applied to the design and in a way that infuses tribal customs, the artistry of Africa, materials, techniques, textures, color palettes — all kinds of things that create the symbolism you see in the costume design,” Carter told EW of working on the monumental film in October. “What [Marvel] has is a superhero model; what you infuse is the African culture that needs to tell the story of the time and place.”
Other prospective Oscar contenders also appeared across the guild’s three film categories, including A Star is Born‘s Erin Benach, Crazy Rich Asians‘ Mary E. Vogt, BlacKkKlansman‘s Marci Rodgers, Mary Queen of Scots‘ Alexandra Byrne, and Bohemian Rhapsody designer Julian Day.
Since the start of awards season, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman have made significant strides in the Oscar race for Best Picture, receiving major nominations from nearly all of the industry precursor groups that share membership with the Academy, including the Producers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Directors Guild of America.
On the television side, lavishly costumed projects like The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, and RuPaul’s Drag Race were also recognized with nominations in their respective categories. Ryan Murphy will receive the guild’s Distinguished Collaborator award for his contributions as a producer of heavily costumed projects.
Comprised of roughly 1,000 members across the entertainment industry, the CDG represents costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators in Hollywood. With a number of members also crossing over into the Academy, it’s likely that the final Oscar category for costume design will include multiple CDGA nominees. Last year, three of the CDGA nominees received Oscar nods: Beauty and the Beast, The Shape of Water, and Phantom Thread.
Winners for the 21st CDGA Awards will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Read on for a full list of nominees.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Star Is Born – Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians – Mary E. Vogt
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Michele Clapton
Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Edwards
Widows – Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Period Film
BlacKkKlansman – Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
A Wrinkle in Time – Paco Delgado
Aquaman – Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War – Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Jenny Beavan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects – Alix Friedberg
This Is Us – Hala Bahmet
Excellence in Period Television
The Alienist – Michael Kaplan
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle – Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Outlander – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Westworld – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Paul Tazewell
The Late Late Show with James Corden – Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco
Saturday Night Live – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
So You Think You Can Dance – Marina Toybina
Excellence in Short Form Design
Adidas: “See My Creativity”, commercial – Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas
Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy, short film – Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodhart
Nespresso: “The Quest”, commercial – Jenny Eagan
