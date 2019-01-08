The Awardist podcast: What do Golden Globes upsets mean for the Oscar race?

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards have come and gone, bringing their signature mix of fizzy fun, heartfelt speeches, and unpredictable honorees to this year’s award season. By the end of Sunday’s ceremony, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the 1960s-set racial dramedy Green Book had emerged as big winners — but will the spotlight also illuminate the controversies that have shadowed those movies?

And what about supposed frontrunners like Lady Gaga and her crowd-pleasing hit A Star Is Born, which took home just one trophy, for best song (“Shallow”): Have their fortunes changed, or is it just another case of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association demonstrating its unconventional tastes?

EW’s awards experts are breaking down all that and more on the latest episode of The Awardist podcast, sizing up the state of the Oscar race in the wake of the Globes and ahead of the various guild awards.

In this week’s episode, EW digital director and The Awardist host Shana Naomi Krochmal is joined by deputy editor Bill Keith, senior writer and Awardist columnist Piya Sinha-Roy, and TV critic Kristen Baldwin to break down all the shocking wins, stunning upsets, and just who’s going to benefit from that Golden Globes glow when Oscar nominations roll around. They’ll also discuss this year’s Globes TV ratings and whether hosting an awards show is now officially the most unwanted job in Hollywood.

The Awardist podcast is part of our comprehensive awards coverage, online and in the magazine. And of course, it wouldn’t be award season without some bold predictions about who will get the nod and who will go home empty-handed on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Listen to the longer discussion below, or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

