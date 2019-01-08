Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee land Directors Guild of America Award nominations: See the full list

The Directors Guild of America has strengthened the Oscar bids of several films in the current awards race.

The industry guild — comprising roughly 16,000 members, many of whom cross over into the Oscars’ voting ranks — announced the nominees for its year-end accolades Tuesday, fortifying the presence of films like A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, who also scored a first-time filmmaker nod from the DGA), BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, scoring the first DGA nod of his career), Roma (Alfonso Cuarón), Vice (Adam McKay), and Green Book (Peter Farrelly) in the Academy Awards contest at large.

A Star Is Born and BlacKkKlansman have now scored major nods in the top category from each of the three leading precursor guilds: the DGA, Producers Guild of America, and the Screen Actors Guild — a statistic that bodes well for those films’ Academy prospects, especially as Oscar nominations voting opened Monday and lasts through Jan. 14.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which won the Golden Globe for Best Drama at Sunday night’s ceremony, was likely left out of the DGA nominees due to its directorial shakeup, which saw original director Bryan Singer replaced by Dexter Fletcher before production wrapped.

The previously announced nominees in the documentary directing category are Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), RaMell Ross (Hale County This Morning, This Evening), Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers), and Betsy West and Julie Cohen (RBG).

Across the last 20 years, only three DGA winners — Ang Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Rob Marshall (Chicago), and Ben Affleck (Argo) — have not also won the Best Director Oscar. Statistically, simply scoring a DGA nod dramatically increases a given filmmaker’s chances at receiving a nomination from the Academy, however. On average, only one DGA nominee per year has failed to follow up with an Oscar nod. That statistic has held true every year across the last decade save for 2010 (all five nominees crossed over) and 2013 (only two nominees crossed over).

Last year, the DGA cemented the Oscar-bound prospects of Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig, Dunkirk helmer Christopher Nolan, and eventual Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water). Only one 2018 nominee — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh — missed out on a corresponding Oscar nomination, as Phantom Thread’s Paul Thomas Anderson claimed the spot instead.

The 2019 Directors Guild of America Awards will be handed out Saturday, Feb. 2, at Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom. Read on for the full list of nominees.

Feature Film

BRADLEY COOPER – A Star is Born

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mr. Cooper’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann

First Assistant Director: Michele “Shelley” Ziegler

Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan

Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew R. Milan

ALFONSO CUARÓN – Roma

(Netflix)

Mr. Cuarón’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Ana Hernandez

First Assistant Director: Frederic Henocque Albino

Second Assistant Director: Patrick Heyerdahl

Second Second Assistant Directors: Luis Fernando Vásquez, Julián ‘Chico’ Valdés, Arturo Garcia

PETER FARRELLY – Green Book

(Universal Pictures)

Mr. Farrelly’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Alissa M. Kantrow, John Brister, Franses Simonovich (New York Unit)

First Assistant Directors: J.B. Rogers, Alejandro Ramia (New York Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Paul B. Uddo, Jack McKenna (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Gerson Paz, Jonathan Warren

Location Manager: Louis Zuppardi

SPIKE LEE – BlacKkKlansman

(Focus Features)

Mr. Lee’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marcei A. Brown

First Assistant Director: Mike Ellis

Second Assistant Director: Tracey Hinds

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason Perez, Christina Ann Walker, Anastasia Folorunso

Location Manager: Tim Stacker

ADAM MCKAY – Vice

(Annapurna Pictures)

Mr. McKay’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Julie Hartley, Jeff Waxman

First Assistant Director: Matt Rebenkoff

Second Assistant Director: Joann Connolly

Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Dave Vogel (Washington D.C. Unit)

First-Time Feature Film

BO BURNHAM – Eighth Grade

(A24)

Mr. Burnham’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Dan Taggatz

Second Assistant Director: Vic Coram

Second Second Assistant Director: Evelyn Fogleman

This is Mr. Burnham’s first DGA Award nomination.

CARLOS LÓPEZ ESTRADA – Blindspotting

(Summit Entertainment)

Mr. Estrada’s Directorial Team:

Assistant Director: La Mar Stewart

Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin

Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Armin Houshmandi

MATTHEW HEINEMAN – A Private War

(Aviron Pictures)

Mr. Heineman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Louise Killin

First Assistant Directors: George Walker, Peter Freeman (Jordan Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Tom Mulberge (UK Unit), Tom Browne (Jordan Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Tarik Afifi (Jordan Unit)

BOOTS RILEY – Sorry to Bother You

(Annapurna Pictures)

Mr. Riley’s Directorial Team:

Production Manager: Chris Martin

First Assistant Director: Brian Benson

Second Assistant Director: Hilton Jamal Day

Second Second Assistant Directors: Sam Purdy, Nick Alvarez

Documentary

Morgan Neville — Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

RaMell Ross — Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin — Free Solo

Tim Wardle — Three Identical Strangers

Betsy West and Julie Cohen — RBG

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement in Television: Don Mischer

Frank Capra Achievement Award: Kathleen McGill

Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award: Mimi Deaton

Diversity Award: FX Networks

