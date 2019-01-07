Black Panther, Eighth Grade score Writers Guild of America nominations

The Writers Guild of America — which announced its annual list of year-end honorees on Monday — has scripted a potentially golden path to the Oscars for several contenders in the awards race.

Among top nominees in the industry guild’s Original Screenplay category include critically lauded works such as Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age drama Eighth Grade, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, and Adam McKay’s Vice, as well as the scripts for likely Oscar contenders Green Book and Roma — both of which earned multiple trophies at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

On the adapted front, Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk scored nominations from the WGA on the same day Oscar nominations voting opened to all eligible Academy members.

Among the industry’s ongoing public initiatives calling for more gender equality behind the camera, however, the 2019 WGA nominations include only one woman among its 10 scripted feature nominees: Nicole Holofcener, whose screenplay for Marielle Heller’s Melissa McCarthy-starring Lee Israel biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? received a nod among the adapted set. Two women — Lauren Greenfield (Generation Wealth) and Dava Whisenant (Bathtubs Over Broadway)— received nominations in the Documentary Screenplay category.

As is the case every year, several of the current season’s mightier contenders were ineligible to receive WGA recognition due to the guild’s stipulations, which require potential contenders to be made under WGA watch while adhering to the organization’s Minimum Basic Agreement bargaining accord. Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite — written by Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara — was among the ineligible titles this year, though it is still a safe bet to receive an Oscar nomination.

Despite crossover membership between AMPAS and the Writers Guild, missing out on a WGA nomination does not usually rule out a given film’s Oscar chances, as the Academy has gone on to nominate films the WGA has left out in the past, including Lion, Room, Birdman, and The Theory of Everything.

On the television front, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Barry, Atlanta, Maniac, Sharp Objects, The Good Place, and At Home with Amy Sedaris also received nominations.

The Writers Guild of America Awards will be handed out on Feb. 17. See the full list of nominations below.

SCREENPLAY NOMINEES ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Eighth Grade, Written by Bo Burnham ; A24

; A24 Green Book, Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly ; Universal Pictures

; Universal Pictures A Quiet Place, Screenplay by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and John Krasinski , Story by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck; Paramount Pictures

and , Story by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck; Paramount Pictures Roma, Written by Alfonso Cuarón ; Netflix

; Netflix Vice, Written by Adam McKay; Annapurna Pictures ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Blackkklansman, Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee , Based on the book by Ron Stallworth; Focus Features

and , Based on the book by Ron Stallworth; Focus Features Black Panther, Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole , Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

, Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty , Based on the book by Lee Israel; Fox Searchlight

and , Based on the book by Lee Israel; Fox Searchlight If Beale Street Could Talk, Screenplay by Barry Jenkins , Based on the novel by James Baldwin; Annapurna Pictures

, Based on the novel by James Baldwin; Annapurna Pictures A Star is Born, Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, Based on the 1954 screenplay by Moss Hart and the 1976 screenplay by John Gregory Dunne & Joan Didion and Frank Pierson, Based on a story by William Wellman and Robert Carson; Warner Bros. DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY Bathtubs Over Broadway, Written by Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant ; Focus Features

; Focus Features Fahrenheit 11/9, Written by Michael Moore ; Briarcliff Entertainment

; Briarcliff Entertainment Generation Wealth, Written by Lauren Greenfield ; Amazon Studios

; Amazon Studios In Search of Greatness, Written by Gabe Polsky; Art of Sport

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS NOMINEES DRAMA SERIES The Americans, Written by Peter Ackerman, Hilary Bettis, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Sarah Nolen, Stephen Schiff, Justin Weinberger, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Better Call Saul, Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock ; AMC

; AMC The Crown, Written by Tom Edge, Amy Jenkins, Peter Morgan ; Netflix

; Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman ; Hulu

; Hulu Succession, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Anna Jordan, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Daniel Zelman; HBO COMEDY SERIES Atlanta, Written by Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Taofik Kolade, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Barry, Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani ; HBO

; HBO GLOW, Written by Liz Flahive, Tara Herrmann, Nick Jones, Jenji Kohan, Carly Mensch, Marquita Robinson, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Rachel Shukert ; Netflix

; Netflix The Good Place, Written by Megan Amram, Christopher Encell, Kate Gersten, Cord Jefferson, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Kassia Miller, Dylan Morgan, Matt Murray, Rae Sanni, Daniel Schofield, Michael Schur, Josh Siegal, Jen Statsky, Tyler Straessle ; NBC

; NBC The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jen Kirkman, Sheila Lawrence, Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman Palladino; Prime Video NEW SERIES Barry, Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani ; HBO

; HBO The Haunting of Hill House, Written by Meredith Averill, Charise Castro Smith, Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard, Rebecca Leigh Klingel, Scott Kosar, Liz Phang ; Netflix

; Netflix Homecoming, Written by Micah Bloomberg, Cami Delavigne, Eli Horowitz, Shannon Houston, Eric Simonson, David Wiener ; Prime Video

; Prime Video Pose, Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Todd Kubrak, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, Our Lady J ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Succession, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Anna Jordan, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Daniel Zelman; HBO LONG FORM ORIGINAL Castle Rock, Writers: Marc Bernardin, Scott Brown, Lila Byock, Mark Lafferty, Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, Gina Welch, Vinnie Wilhelm ; Hulu

; Hulu My Dinner with Hervé, Screenplay by Sacha Gervasi , Story by Sacha Gervasi & Sean Macaulay ; HBO

, Story by ; HBO Paterno, Written by Debora Cahn and John C. Richards; HBO LONG FORM ADAPTED The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Writers: Maggie Cohn, Tom Rob Smith , Based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth; FX Networks

, Based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth; FX Networks The Looming Tower, Writers: Bash Doran, Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, Shannon Houston, Adam Rapp, Ali Selim, Lawrence Wright , Based on the book The Looming Tower by Lawrence Wright; Hulu

, Based on the book The Looming Tower by Lawrence Wright; Hulu Maniac, Writers: Nick Cuse, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Amelia Gray, Danielle Henderson, Mauricio Katz, Patrick Somerville, Caroline Williams , Based on the Norwegian television series Maniac by Espen PA Lervaag, Håakon Bast Mossige, Kjetil Indregard and Ole Marius Araldsen; Netflix

, Based on the Norwegian television series Maniac by Espen PA Lervaag, Håakon Bast Mossige, Kjetil Indregard and Ole Marius Araldsen; Netflix Sharp Objects, Writers: Ariella Blejer, Scott Brown, Vince Calandra, Gillian Flynn, Dawn Kamoche, Alex Metcalf, Marti Noxon, Based upon the book written by Gillian Flynn; HBO SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA ORIGINAL After Forever, Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas ; Vimeo.com

; Vimeo.com Class of Lies, Written by Tessa Leigh Williams ; Snapchat

; Snapchat Love Daily, Written by: Lauren Ciaravalli, Andrew Eisen, Aaron Eisenberg, Will Eisenberg, Alexis Jacknow, Nathaniel Katzman, Yulin Kuang, Nathan Larkin-Connolly, Alexis Roblan, Bennet D. Silverman, Ryan Wood ; Go90.com

; Go90.com West 40s, Written by Mark Sam Rosenthal & Brian Sloan; West40s.com SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA ADAPTED The Walking Dead: Red Machete, Written by Nick Bernardone; AMC.com ANIMATION “Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons), Written by Stephanie Gillis ; Fox

; Fox “Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Rich Rinaldi ; Fox

; Fox “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux ; Fox

; Fox “Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons), Written by Ryan Koh ; Fox

; Fox “Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Steven Davis ; Fox

; Fox “Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy), Written by Gary Janetti; Fox EPISODIC DRAMA “Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico), Written by Eric Newman & Clayton Trussell ; Netflix

; Netflix “The Car” (This Is Us), Written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger ; NBC

; NBC “Episode 407” (The Affair), Teleplay by Lydia Diamond and Sarah Sutherland , Story by Jaquen Tee Castellanos and Sarah Sutherland ; Showtime

and , Story by and ; Showtime “First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale), Written by Eric Tuchman ; Hulu

; Hulu “Paean To The People” (Homeland), Written by Alex Gansa ; Showtime

; Showtime “The Precious Blood of Jesus” (Ozark), Written by David Manson; Netflix EPISODIC COMEDY “Another Place” (Forever), Teleplay by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard , Story by Aniz Adam Ansari ; Prime Video

and , Story by ; Prime Video “Chapter One: ‘Make Your Mark’” (Barry), Written by Alec Berg & Bill Hader ; HBO

; HBO “Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet), Written by Victor Fresco ; Netflix

; Netflix “Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Written by Robert Carlock ; Netflix

; Netflix “Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright), Written by Tim Doyle ; ABC

; ABC “Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black), Written by Jenji Kohan; Netflix COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Nicole Silverberg, Melinda Taub ; TBS

; TBS Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; Writers: Tim Carvell, Raquel D’Apice, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Brian Parise, Owen Parsons, Ben Silva, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Seena Vali, Juli Weiner ; HBO

; HBO Late Night with Seth Meyers; Supervising Writers: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss; Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit ; NBC Universal

; NBC Universal The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi; Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux; CBS COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES At Home with Amy Sedaris, Writers: Cindy Caponera, Paul Dinello, Jodi Lennon, Meredith Scardino, Amy Sedaris ; truTV

; truTV I Love You, America, Head Writer: Dave Ferguson ; Writers: Glenn Boozan, Leann Bowen, Raj Desai, Kyle Dunnigan, John Haskell, Tim Kalpakis, Opeyemi Olagbaju, Gavin Purcell, Diona Reasonover, Jocelyn Richard, Christopher J. Romano, Sarah Silverman, Beth Stelling, Dan Sterling, Nick Wiger ; Hulu

; Writers: ; Hulu Nathan For You, Writers: Leo Allen, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Michael Koman, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola ; Comedy Central

; Comedy Central Portlandia, Writers: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Jonathan Krisel, Karey Dornetto, Megan Neuringer, Phoebe Robinson, Graham Wagner ; IFC

; IFC Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker; Supervising Writers: Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell; Writers: James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Andrew Dismukes, Anna Drezen, Claire Friedman, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Erik Marino, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Nimesh Patel, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Pete Schultz, Mitch Silpa, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Rachel Wenitsky, Bowen Yang; NBC Universal COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish, Written by Will Ferrell, Jake Fogelnest, Andrew Steele ; Prime Video

; Prime Video Drew Michael, Written by Drew Michael ; HBO

; HBO The Fake News with Ted Nelms, Written by John Aboud, Andrew Blitz, Michael Colton, Ed Helms, Elliott Kalan, Joseph Randazzo, Sara Schaefer ; Comedy Central

; Comedy Central The Oscars 2018, Written by Dave Boone, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks; Special Material Written by Megan Amram, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Gonzalo Cordova, Adam Carolla, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Sal Iacono, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Bess Kalb, Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker, Joe Strazzullo; ABC QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION Hollywood Game Night, Head Writers: Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor ; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith ; NBC

; Writers: ; NBC Jeopardy!, Written by Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse ; ABC

; ABC Paid Off with Michael Torpey, Head Writer: Ethan Berlin; Writers: John Chaneski, Rosemarie DiSalvo, Leigh Hampton, Katie Hartman, Amanda Melson, Larry Owens, Jennie Sutton, Michael Torpey, Jeremy Weiner ; truTV

; truTV Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Head Writer: Stephen A. Melcher, Jr.; Writers: Kyle Beakley, Tom Cohen, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, Ann Slichter, Dylan Snowden; Disney/ABC Syndication DAYTIME DRAMA Days of Our Lives, Head Writer: Ron Carlivati ; Writers: Sheri Anderson, Lorraine Broderick, David Cherrill, Joanna Cohen, Lisa Connor, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Cydney Kelley, David Kreizman, David A. Levinson, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine Schock, Elizabeth Snyder, Tyler Topits ; NBC

; Writers: ; NBC General Hospital, Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten; Writers: Barbara Bloom, Anna Theresa Cascio, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O’Connor, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles; ABC CHILDREN’S EPISODIC AND SPECIALS “Carnivorous Carnival: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Teleplay by Joe Tracz ; Netflix

; Netflix “The Ersatz Elevator: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Teleplay by Daniel Handler ; Netflix

; Netflix “For The Last Time” (Andi Mack), Written by Jonathan S. Hurwitz ; Disney Channel

; Disney Channel “Picture Day” (Alexa & Katie), Written by Ray Lancon ; Netflix

; Netflix “Warehouse Towel Fight” fka “Emil Strikes Back” (Prince of Peoria), Written by Marty Donovan; Netflix DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS “Black Hole Apocalypse” (Nova), Written by Rushmore DeNooyer ; PBS

; PBS “Blackout in Puerto Rico” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young ; PBS

; PBS “The Gang Crackdown” (Frontline), Written by Marcela Gaviria ; PBS

; PBS “Trump’s Takeover” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS “Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia – Part 1” (Frontline), Written by David Fanning & Linda Hirsch & Martin Smith ; PBS

; PBS “The Circus, Part One” (American Experience), Written by Sharon Grimberg ; PBS

; PBS “The Eugenics Crusade” (American Experience), Written by Michelle Ferrari ; PBS

; PBS “Into The Amazon” (American Experience), Written by John Maggio; PBS NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT “Catastrophe” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young ; CBS News

; CBS News “Las Vegas Massacre” (CBS Evening News with Anthony Mason), Written by Jerry Cipriano and Joe Clines ; CBS News

and ; CBS News “The Spotted Pig” (60 Minutes), Written by Anderson Cooper and Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY “100,000 Women” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley and Oriana Zill de Granados ; CBS News

and ; CBS News “On Broadway: Rodgers and Hammerstein” (CBS Sunday Morning), Written by Mo Rocca and Kay M. Lim ; CBS News

and ; CBS News “War Crime” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young ; CBS News

; CBS News “Wounds of War” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Katie Kerbstat, Nicole Young; CBS News DIGITAL NEWS “D.C.’s Biggest Homeless Shelter Is About to Close. Will Amazon Take Its Place?,” Written by Emma Roller ; Splinter

; Splinter “How To Not Die In America,” Written by Molly Osberg ; Splinter

; Splinter “Inside The Culture Of Sexism At Riot Games,” Written by Cecilia D’Anastasio; Kotaku.com

RADIO/AUDIO NOMINEES RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY “2017 Year in Review,” Written by Gail Lee ; CBS News Radio

; CBS News Radio “RFK: 50 Years After Shots Rang Out at The Ambassador Hotel,” Written by Andrew Evans; ABC News Radio RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT “5pm CBS News Radio Glor Newscast,” Written by James Hutton ; CBS News Radio

; CBS News Radio “ABC News 6p Hourly 9-27-2018,” Written by Stephanie Pawlowski ; ABC News Radio

; ABC News Radio “Remembering The Good, The Bad and the Brilliant,” Written by Gail Lee ; CBS News Radio

; CBS News Radio “World News This Week 9-21-2018,” Written by Joan B. Harris; ABC News Radio

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION) “FBI 2018 Promo Reel,” Written by Ralph Buado ; CBS

; CBS “Tribute to Star Trek for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys,” Written by Sean Brogan ; CBS

; CBS “Westworld: Season 2 Promo (Super Bowl spot),” Written by Jonathan Nolan; HBO