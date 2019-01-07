Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born continue Oscar momentum with ACE Eddie nominations

The American Cinema Editors guild has announced its list of best-edited films and television programs of 2018.

Continuing their awards season momentum generated at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma received prestigious nominations ACE Eddie Award nominations Monday — the same day Oscar nominations balloting opened to eligible Academy members.

While Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, Vice, and First Man were also recognized on the film front, ACE also recognized the editing merits of TV shows like Insecure, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta, Barry, Better Call Saul, and Killing Eve, among others.

Comprised of members that are voted into the guild on the basis of their work, ACE has operated as an honorary society of film editors since 1950. Today, it plays a key role in steering the Oscar conversation as — along with similar industry guilds like the Producers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Directors Guild of America — a key bellwether of Academy tastes thanks to heavy crossover membership between the organizations. Since 2008, the ACE Eddie for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) has gone to seven films that eventually crossed over with a victory in the Academy’s corresponding category, while that number dips to zero among the Comedy set.

Though the Academy’s Best Film Editing category has traditionally gone to a major Best Picture winner or nominee in the past, in recent years the award has gone to outlying contenders like Dunkirk, and Hacksaw Ridge. The last time a Best Picture winner triumphed in the category was when Ben Affleck’s Argo claimed the prize at the 2013 ceremony.

Winners will be announced during the 69th ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, Feb. 1 at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton. Read for the full list of 2019 ACE Eddie Awards nominees.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman, ACE

First Man – Tom Cross, ACE

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough

A Star is Born – Jay Cassidy, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Crazy Rich Asians – Myron Kerstein

Deadpool 2 – Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt

The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice – Hank Corwin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Incredibles 2 – Stephen Schaffer, ACE

Isle of Dogs – Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Robert Fisher, Jr.

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Free Solo – Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

RBG – Carla Gutierrez

Three Identical Strangers – Michael Harte

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making – Martin Singer

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind – Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

Wild Wild Country, Part 3 – Neil Meiklejohn

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Atlanta: “Alligator Man” – Isaac Hagy

Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins” – Kyle Reiter

The Good Place: “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By” – Eric Kissack

Portlandia: “Rose Route” – Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Barry: “Make Your Mark” – Jeff Buchanan

Insecure: “Obsessed-Like” – Nena Erb, ACE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone” – Kate Sanford, ACE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “We’re Going to the Catskills!” -Tim Streeto, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

The Americans: “Start” – Daniel Valverde

Better Call Saul: “Something Stupid” – Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Winner” – Chris McCaleb

Killing Eve: “Nice Face” – Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Bodyguard: “Episode 1” – Steve Singleton

Homecoming: “Redwood” – Rosanne Tan

Ozark: “One Way Out” – Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd

Westworld: “The Passenger” – Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “A Random Killing” -Emily Greene

Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days” -Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

Sharp Objects: “Milk” – Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée & Jai M. Vee

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia” – Hunter Gross, ACE

Deadliest Catch: “Storm Surge” -Rob Butler, ACE

Naked & Afraid: “Fire and Fury” -Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler