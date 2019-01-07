Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born continue Oscar momentum with ACE Eddie nominations

The American Cinema Editors guild has announced its list of best-edited films and television programs of 2018.
Continuing their awards season momentum generated at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma received prestigious nominations ACE Eddie Award nominations Monday — the same day Oscar nominations balloting opened to eligible Academy members.
While Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, Vice, and First Man were also recognized on the film front, ACE also recognized the editing merits of TV shows like Insecure, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta, Barry, Better Call Saul, and Killing Eve, among others.
Comprised of members that are voted into the guild on the basis of their work, ACE has operated as an honorary society of film editors since 1950. Today, it plays a key role in steering the Oscar conversation as — along with similar industry guilds like the Producers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Directors Guild of America — a key bellwether of Academy tastes thanks to heavy crossover membership between the organizations. Since 2008, the ACE Eddie for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) has gone to seven films that eventually crossed over with a victory in the Academy’s corresponding category, while that number dips to zero among the Comedy set.
Though the Academy’s Best Film Editing category has traditionally gone to a major Best Picture winner or nominee in the past, in recent years the award has gone to outlying contenders like Dunkirk, and Hacksaw Ridge. The last time a Best Picture winner triumphed in the category was when Ben Affleck’s Argo claimed the prize at the 2013 ceremony.
Winners will be announced during the 69th ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, Feb. 1 at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton. Read for the full list of 2019 ACE Eddie Awards nominees.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman, ACE
First Man – Tom Cross, ACE
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough
A Star is Born – Jay Cassidy, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Crazy Rich Asians – Myron Kerstein
Deadpool 2 – Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt
The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice – Hank Corwin, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Incredibles 2 – Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Isle of Dogs – Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Robert Fisher, Jr.
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Free Solo – Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
RBG – Carla Gutierrez
Three Identical Strangers – Michael Harte
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making – Martin Singer
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind – Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE
Wild Wild Country, Part 3 – Neil Meiklejohn
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Atlanta: “Alligator Man” – Isaac Hagy
Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins” – Kyle Reiter
The Good Place: “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By” – Eric Kissack
Portlandia: “Rose Route” – Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Barry: “Make Your Mark” – Jeff Buchanan
Insecure: “Obsessed-Like” – Nena Erb, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone” – Kate Sanford, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “We’re Going to the Catskills!” -Tim Streeto, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
The Americans: “Start” – Daniel Valverde
Better Call Saul: “Something Stupid” – Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Winner” – Chris McCaleb
Killing Eve: “Nice Face” – Gary Dollner, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Bodyguard: “Episode 1” – Steve Singleton
Homecoming: “Redwood” – Rosanne Tan
Ozark: “One Way Out” – Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd
Westworld: “The Passenger” – Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “A Random Killing” -Emily Greene
Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days” -Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE
Sharp Objects: “Milk” – Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée & Jai M. Vee
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia” – Hunter Gross, ACE
Deadliest Catch: “Storm Surge” -Rob Butler, ACE
Naked & Afraid: “Fire and Fury” -Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler
