Taylor Swift
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Swift is nominated in seven awards, and will be honored with the inaugural Icon Award
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lucy Hale
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale hosts the TCAs alongside YouTube star David Dobrik
Sarah Hyland
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Hyland is nominated for Choice Comedy TV Actress for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family
Advertisement
Advertisement
Candace Cameron-Bure
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Fuller House star is nominated for Choice Comedy TV Actress
Advertisement
John Stamos
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nikki Bella (left) and Brie Bella
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Bella Twins are nominated for Choice Female Athlete
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
Jessica Alba
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alba is nominated for Choice Action TV Actress for her role in L.A.’s Finest
Zendaya
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya is nominated for Choice Summer Movie Actress
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tori Spelling (left) and Jennie Garth
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Robert Downey Jr.
Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images
Downey, pictured with a gaggle of mini-Iron Men, won the Choice Action Movie Actor category for Avengers: Endgame
Advertisement