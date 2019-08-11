2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet arrivals

By Rachel Yang
August 11, 2019 at 07:32 PM EDT

1 of 12

Taylor Swift

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Swift is nominated in seven awards, and will be honored with the inaugural Icon Award

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Lucy Hale

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale hosts the TCAs alongside YouTube star David Dobrik

3 of 12

Sarah Hyland

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Hyland is nominated for Choice Comedy TV Actress for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Candace Cameron-Bure

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Fuller House star is nominated for Choice Comedy TV Actress

Advertisement

5 of 12

John Stamos

Steve Granitz/WireImage

6 of 12

Nikki Bella (left) and Brie Bella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Bella Twins are nominated for Choice Female Athlete

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Jessica Alba

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alba is nominated for Choice Action TV Actress for her role in L.A.’s Finest

Advertisement

9 of 12

Zendaya

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya is nominated for Choice Summer Movie Actress 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Tori Spelling (left) and Jennie Garth

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Robert Downey Jr.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

Downey, pictured with a gaggle of mini-Iron Men, won the Choice Action Movie Actor category for Avengers: Endgame

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Awards

All Topics in Awards

Advertisement
EDIT POST