Release date: Oct. 5, 2018

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Categories to look out for: Best Picture, Best Director (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga), Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing

Teaming with lead actress Lady Gaga and a powerful industry legacy (this marks the fourth adaptation of the age-old Hollywood romance about a budding ingénue’s passionate bond with an experienced performer) could prove to be a winning combination for first-time director Bradley Cooper. With several acting nominations to his credit, Cooper makes the jump behind the camera with a score of Oscar-verified talent in tow: Cooper and Gaga are prior nominees, as are cinematographer Matthew Libatique and sound designer Steve Morrow — meaning the film is primed to rack up points with the Academy’s craft branches, too. A Star Is Born stands to flex real muscle, however, with the all-important precursor guilds like SAG and the DGA, both made up of entertainers who love recognizing stories about their industry, produced within their industry (Birdman, Chicago, and The Artist, anyone?). That sounds like the framework for an awards season success story written in the stars to us. —Joey Nolfi