Oscars 2019: Meet the contenders released so far
Graeme Hunter Pictures; Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios; A24
BlacKkKlansman - Best Picture
David Lee/Focus Features
First Reformed - Best Actor (Ethan Hawke)
A24
The Wife - Best Actress (Glenn Close)
Sony Pictures Classic
Black Panther - Best Picture
©Marvel Studios 2018
Hereditary - Best Actress (Toni Collette)
A24
Blindspotting - Best Actor (Daveed Diggs)
Ariel Nava/Lionsgate
Incredibles 2 - Best Animated Feature
Disney/Pixar
Annihilation - Best Actress (Natalie Portman)
Paramount Pictures
Isle of Dogs - Best Animated Feature
FOX Searchlight
RBG - Best Documentary Feature
Magnolia Pictures
Sicario: Day of the Soldado - Best Original Screenplay (Taylor Sheridan)
Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Sony Pictures
Tully - Best Original Screenplay (Diablo Cody)
Kimberly French/Focus Features
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Best Documentary Feature
The Fred Rogers Company
A Quiet Place - Best Actress (Emily Blunt)
Paramount Pictures
You Were Never Really Here - Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix)
Alison Cohen Rosa/Amazon Studios
Whitney - Best Documentary Feature
Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston
Three Identical Strangers - Best Documentary Feature
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Eighth Grade - Best Original Screenplay
A24
1 of 19
Advertisement
1 of 19 Graeme Hunter Pictures; Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios; A24
Oscars 2019: Meet the contenders released so far
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 19 Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Sony Pictures
Sicario: Day of the Soldado - Best Original Screenplay (Taylor Sheridan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement