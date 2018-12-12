2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: See the full list

From the New York Film Critics Circle to the Golden Globes, some of the most influential critics and journalists on the awards trail have highlighted their favorite movies and performances of the year. But the first major industry precursor on the road to the Academy Awards is set to solidify the gilded prospects of key acting contenders when the Screen Actors Guild announces its roster of nominees at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.
Generally regarded as one of the most influential precursors on the Oscar circuit, SAG comprises more than 100,000 members across the country — a select few of whom make up an annual nominations committee that votes on the group’s year-end honorees. SAG’s entire membership is then eligible to vote on winners, with a large portion of the guild’s membership also crossing over in the Academy’s actors branch (AMPAS’ largest).
This year, the SAG nominations have solidified the Oscar-bound runs of the Best Actress five — Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Glenn Close (The Wife), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) — each of whom have bagged nods from SAG, the Golden Globes, and the Critics Choice, a trifecta of honors that has often led to an Oscar nomination in the past.
Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman similarly makes headway in the hunt for a best picture nomination as it racks up favorable nominations for its ensemble and focal cast (John David Washington in lead, Adam Driver in supporting), while Bradley Cooper solidifies his lead in the Best Actor category with another nod from SAG while his A Star is Born makes another stride in the race for Best Picture with an ensemble nod.
Since the SAG Awards’ debut in 1995, 18 lead actresses (including last year’s lead actress winner, Frances McDormand) have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar; that number jumps to 20 for leading men.
Though it racked up 14 nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, The Favourite — which also earned nominations for its supporting actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz — suffered a minor setback with SAG, missing out on an ensemble nomination (which, statistically, throws a wrench into its best picture prospects).
SAG’s ensemble award also often harmonizes with Oscar tastes, with 11 of the guild’s victors also taking Oscar’s highest honor the same year. Over the years, an additional 11 winners (including last year’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) received Best Picture nominations from the Academy, but did not win. Three Billboards lost the Best Picture Oscar to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which became the first such winner since 1995’s Braveheart to not receive a preceding SAG ensemble nod.
The trophies will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 27 during a live broadcast of the awards ceremony on TNT and TBS. See the full list of 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees below.
FILM NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Star is Born
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
- Glenn Close – The Wife
- Olivia Colman – The Favourite
- Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
- Melisssa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale – Vice
- Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
- Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
- John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams – Vice
- Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
- Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
- Emma Stone – The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz –The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali – Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott – A Star is Born
- Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- Mission: Impossible — Fallout
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Brie – Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
- Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas –The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Tony Shalhoub –The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler –Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
- Patricia Clarkson –Sharp Objects
- Penélope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Emma Stone – Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
- Anthony Hopkins – King Lear
- Bill Pullman – The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ozark
- This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Glow
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Glow
- Marvel’s Daredevil
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- The Walking Dead
- Westworld
SPECIAL AWARD
Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Alan Alda
