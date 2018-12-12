2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: See the full list

From the New York Film Critics Circle to the Golden Globes, some of the most influential critics and journalists on the awards trail have highlighted their favorite movies and performances of the year. But the first major industry precursor on the road to the Academy Awards is set to solidify the gilded prospects of key acting contenders when the Screen Actors Guild announces its roster of nominees at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

Generally regarded as one of the most influential precursors on the Oscar circuit, SAG comprises more than 100,000 members across the country — a select few of whom make up an annual nominations committee that votes on the group’s year-end honorees. SAG’s entire membership is then eligible to vote on winners, with a large portion of the guild’s membership also crossing over in the Academy’s actors branch (AMPAS’ largest).

This year, the SAG nominations have solidified the Oscar-bound runs of the Best Actress five — Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Glenn Close (The Wife), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) — each of whom have bagged nods from SAG, the Golden Globes, and the Critics Choice, a trifecta of honors that has often led to an Oscar nomination in the past.

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman similarly makes headway in the hunt for a best picture nomination as it racks up favorable nominations for its ensemble and focal cast (John David Washington in lead, Adam Driver in supporting), while Bradley Cooper solidifies his lead in the Best Actor category with another nod from SAG while his A Star is Born makes another stride in the race for Best Picture with an ensemble nod.

Since the SAG Awards’ debut in 1995, 18 lead actresses (including last year’s lead actress winner, Frances McDormand) have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar; that number jumps to 20 for leading men.

Though it racked up 14 nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, The Favourite — which also earned nominations for its supporting actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz — suffered a minor setback with SAG, missing out on an ensemble nomination (which, statistically, throws a wrench into its best picture prospects).

SAG’s ensemble award also often harmonizes with Oscar tastes, with 11 of the guild’s victors also taking Oscar’s highest honor the same year. Over the years, an additional 11 winners (including last year’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) received Best Picture nominations from the Academy, but did not win. Three Billboards lost the Best Picture Oscar to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which became the first such winner since 1995’s Braveheart to not receive a preceding SAG ensemble nod.

The trophies will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 27 during a live broadcast of the awards ceremony on TNT and TBS. See the full list of 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees below.

FILM NOMINEES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melisssa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams – Vice

Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz –The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Brie – Glow

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas –The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Tony Shalhoub –The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler –Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson –Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone – Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins – King Lear

Bill Pullman – The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Glow

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Glow

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

SPECIAL AWARD

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Alan Alda