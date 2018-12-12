Tragic musical love story A Star is Born dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations on Wednesday, earning four nods including Best Ensemble. It will compete for the coveted prize alongside Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Black Panther, Spike Lee’s searing BlacKkKlansman, Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the vibrant rom-com Crazy Rich Asians.

As actors comprise the largest group at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, there’s a lot of voter crossover with the Guild, so the SAG nominations offered the first real glimpse this year of the films and performances capturing the attention of the biggest group of Oscar voters.

As with any nominations though, there are always a few key snubs and surprises, and EW breaks them down below.

SNUB: If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins’ dissection of a young black couple facing the struggles and prejudices of 1960s America failed to land any nominations for its cast on Wednesday, despite the film earning strong praise from critics and three Golden Globe nominations last week, including for Best Drama feature and Regina King for Best Supporting Actress. As If Beale Street Could Talk is very much an ensemble helmed by its two rising star leads, Kiki Layne and Stephan James, and it’s a blow to the film’s Oscar chances to not be named in the ensemble race.

SURPRISE: Seeing Double

Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Amy Adams have the chance to take home two accolades each as they all secured double SAG nominations.

Blunt is already earning rave reviews for her sharply sweet performance as the titular British nanny in Mary Poppins Returns and landed a best actress nomination, but she also earned a best supporting actress nomination for playing the pregnant matriarch of a family forced to live in silence in A Quiet Place, in which she was directed by and starred alongside husband John Krasinski (while Krasinski didn’t land a Best Film Actor nomination, he did earn a Best TV Drama Actor nod for Amazon’s Jack Ryan series).

Emma Stone not only landed a coveted spot on the Best Supporting Actress list for her role as a ruthlessly ambitious maid in the twisted British period tale The Favourite, she also found herself on the list for Best Actress in a Miniseries/TV Movie for her role in Netflix’s Maniac.

Stone faces stiff competition from Adams in both categories. Adams earned a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role as the formidable Lynne Cheney in Vice, while she also landed a Best Actress in a Niniseries/TV Movie nod for playing an alcoholic journalist covering a gruesome murder in her hometown in HBO’s Sharp Objects.

SNUB: Steve Carell

Despite starring in three films released during awards season, Carell failed to secure a single nomination for any of his roles – playing the father of a son suffering at the hands of drug addiction in Beautiful Boy, the raucous Donald Rumsfeld in Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney film Vice, and a traumatized man who aids his own recovery by building a model village in Welcome to Marwen (the least likely of the three to earn recognition as it hasn’t gained any traction in the awards race).

SURPRISE: Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

After noticeably being left off the Golden Globes’ Supporting Actors list, much to everyone’s chagrin, the veteran actor earned recognition for his role as the trustworthy older brother and manager to Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine in A Star is Born. He’ll be competing against Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Timothée Chalamet for Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, and Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

SURPRISE: One category, two costars

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz didn’t just vie for Queen Anne’s favor in The Favourite; they’ll also both be vying for the SAG Best Supporting Actress accolade as the two costars found themselves nominated in the same category. This trend spills over into the TV races as Ozark costars Julia Garner and Laura Linney will both compete for Best Drama TV Actress and Amy Adams will face her Sharp Objects mama Patricia Clarkson in the Best Actress in a miniseries/TV Movie race. There’s also a double whammy of costar competitions in the comedy TV categories as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel castmates Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein will compete for Best Comedy TV Actress alongside Grace and Frankie costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. In the Best Comedy TV Actor category, Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas found themselves both nominated for The Kominsky Method and will face-off against Barry costars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler.