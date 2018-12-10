Still reeling from the surprises in last week’s Golden Globe nominations? Well hold on to your hat, because we’re only just getting started!

The steady march of awards season continues this week with the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. This next list of contenders will be made up entirely of actors — ensembles included! — from the best movies and TV shows of 2018. Read out to find out how to tune in!

When are the SAG Award nominations?

The actors in the running for Actor statuettes will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. And if you’re really dedicated, you can tune in just 10 minutes earlier to catch the announcement of this year’s stunt ensemble action performance nominees, too.

How can I watch?

The Guild makes it easy. You can livestream the listing on the SAG website; the TNT website; the TruTV website; TNT’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter feed; TBS’ YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter feed; and the TBS, TNT, and TruTV apps. If you’re going to go old-school and watch them on an actual television, tune in to TBS, TNT, or TruTV. (However, the only platforms where you can catch the stunt ensembles portion of the announcement are the TNT site, the SAG site, and the TNT and TBS YouTube channels.)

Who will be announcing them?

Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 breakout Awkwafina and Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox will team up to make the announcement, live from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. The duo will be introduced by Screen Actors Guild President Gabrielle Carteris following the announcement of the stunt ensemble awards, which will be delivered by SAG Awards Committee chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin.

Who can we expect to be nominated?

Well that’s the thrill, isn’t it? Who can say?! To trace the progress of your favorite films and stars throughout awards season and keep up with EW’s ongoing prognostications across all ceremonies, follow our Awardist coverage.

When are the actual SAG Awards?

The 25th annual SAG Awards will take place Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

The Guild hasn’t made an announcement yet, but it will be interesting to see if it continues the new tradition set this earlier year by having one at all. Before Kristen Bell took the podium in January, the presenters rotating throughout the show took the place of a traditional host.

Related content: