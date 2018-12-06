The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made room for one more honoree as part of Thursday’s Golden Globes nominations announcement.

In addition to announcing which films and television shows will vie for its year-end awards, the HFPA has introduced a new lifetime achievement accolade aimed at recognizing “the highest level of achievement in the medium” of television, per HFPA president Meher Tatna during the nominations announcement.

The as-yet-unnamed award will function as the equivalent to its film-centric HFPA counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which has gone to icons like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, and George Clooney in recent years.

“Honorees [will be] selected based on outstanding accomplishments as well as their impact and influence that their television career has had on industry and audiences,” Tatna continued, adding that the honor will be the HFPA’s first special achievement award since the inauguration of the DeMille award in 1952.

The last time the HFPA introduced a new award was in 2006, when it expanded its crop of competitive categories to include nomination slots for best animated feature.

The first presentation of the new award will take place at the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 6, with the first-ever TV recipient to be announced alongside the impending winner of the DeMille award in the days ahead.

