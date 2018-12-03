The organizers of the Oscars may have scrapped plans for the controversial “popular film” award, but this year’s biggest blockbusters have a chance to duke it out in the visual-effects race, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 20 contenders in the category Monday.

©Marvel Studios 2018; Jay Maidment/Disney; Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

Upcoming films Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee, Welcome to Marwen, and Mortal Engines will advance in the Oscars VFX race alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Christopher Robin, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, First Man, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Paddington 2, A Quiet Place, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The list will be whittled down to 10 contenders, which will be revealed as part of the Oscar nominations announcement Jan. 22. The 20 contenders reflect a good majority of the highest-grossing films at the U.S. box office this year, led by Black Panther’s $700 million haul and closely followed by Avengers: Infinity War’s $678 million take (although Infinity War leads the worldwide box office with $2 billion, followed by Black Panther’s $1.3 billion). Notable omissions in the VFX race include Deadpool 2, Venom, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The 91st Oscars will take place Feb. 23.

