Ralph Breaks the InternetIncredibles 2 dominate Annie Awards nominations

Disney (2); Disney/Pixar
placeholder
Joey Nolfi
December 03, 2018 at 12:19 PM EST

If the Annie Awards nominations are any indication, the race for the animated feature Oscar is shaping up to be a three-way affair between two family sequels and a superhero reboot.

The International Animated Film Association announced Monday the full list of nominees for its 46th Annie Awards, which each year recognizes the best animation in the entertainment industry. Leading the feature film nominees are two Disney sequels: Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet, which bagged 11 and 10 nods, respectively — including in the best animated feature category alongside British stop-motion film Early Man, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion canine venture Isle of Dogs, and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Nominations for Spider-Verse and Incredibles 2 come on the heels of both films making great strides on the early Oscar race, with the former taking the New York Film Critics Circle’s top prize for animated films Thursday, while the latter earned a similar distinction from the National Board of Review two days prior.

Elsewhere, Disney’s upcoming Mary Poppins Returns — a live-action/animation hybrid — also scored five nominations, including for character design and character animation. The critically lauded Japanese animation fantasy Mirai additionally showed up in two Annie categories (best animated independent feature and writing in a feature animated production).

Since the Academy implemented its own animated feature category in 2002, the best feature winner at the Annie Awards has gone on to win the corresponding Oscar 12 times. Last year, Disney-Pixar’s Coco won both the Annie Award for best animated feature and the Oscar.

Read on for the full list of 2019 Annie Awards nominations.

Best Animated Feature

Early Man
Aardman Animations

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios

Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ce Magnifique Gâteau!
Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation

MFKZ
Ankama / Studio 4ºC

Mirai
Studio Chizu

Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund

Tito and the Birds
Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
HBO / Starburns Industries

The Highway Rat
Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

Grandpa Walrus
Caïmans Productions

Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios

SOLAR WALK
Nørlum

Untravel
Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co- production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

Weekends
past lives productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Battlescar
AtlasV

Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios

Mind Palace
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Moss
Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Goldfish at the Fair
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’
Passion Animation Studios

Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
Illumination

JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’
Passion Pictures

The Fearless Are Here
Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Dinotrux: Supercharged
Episode: Crabcavator
DreamWorks Animation Television

Hey Duggee
Episode: The Singing Badge
Studio AKA

PJ Masks
Episode: Wacky Floats
Frog Box Entertainment One

Tumble Leaf
Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge’s Hatchlings
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Episode: Enter the Dragon Master
DreamWorks Animation Television

Little Big Awesome
Episode: Puppy Shower
Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television

Big Mouth
Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
Netflix

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2
20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Dog Days are Over
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Human Kind Of
Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills
Cartuna, Facebook Watch

The Venture Bros.
Episode: The Saphrax Protocol
Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film

A Blink of An Eye
Kiana Naghshineh

Best Friend
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU

FACING IT
Sam Gainsborough

Hors Piste
Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET

Sister
Siqi Song

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
DreamWorks Animation
FX Artist: Zach Glynn
FX Artist: Chyuan Huang FX Artist: Michael Losure FX Artist: K.C. Ong
FX Artist: Alex Timchenko

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai

SuperMansion
Episode: Debbie Does Devizo
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant VFX Artist: Iain Collins
VFX Artist: Daniel Craven
VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones
Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou
Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

Watership Down
Episode: The Journey
42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
VFX Supervisor: Philip Child
CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones
Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett
Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett
Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew
3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting
FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba
FX Animator : Spencer Lueders
FX Animator: Joe Pepper
FX Animator: Sam Rickles

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone
Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin Effects Artist: Jason Johnston Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix
Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki
Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez
Effects Lead: Marie Tollec
Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas
Character: All

Back to the Moon
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux Character: All

Hilda
Episode: (Various Episodes)
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: King Pascal
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Animator: Juliane Martin
Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra

Tumble Leaf
Episode: Maple’s Sand Stand/Fig’s New Clothes
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie
Character: Multiple

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studio
Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters

Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Character: Chief and Nutmeg

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animator: Vitor Vilela Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Animator: David Han Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel
Animation Supervisor: Paul Story Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae- Su’a
Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

Christopher Robin
Walt Disney Pictures
Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia Modeller: Claire Blustin
Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve James Baxter: James Baxter Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo

Paddington 2
StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
Animation Director: Pablo Grillo Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis
Lead Animator: Liam Russell

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Walt Disney Studios
Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley Animation Lead: Allison Orr
Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap
Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

Character Animation in a Video Game

God of War
Santa Monica Studio
Lead Animator: Erica Pinto Character: All characters in cinematics
Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef Character: All characters in gameplay
Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez Character: All characters

GRIS
Nomada Studio
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)
Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra

Marvel’s Spider-Man
Insomniac Games
Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington
Character: Spider-Man

Moss
Polyarc
Lead Animator: Richard Lico Character: Quill

Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Square Enix
Lead Animator: David Hubert Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jacob Gardner Character: All cinematic characters Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Marco Foglia Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette
Character: All gameplay characters

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku
Character: various characters

Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Forest of Fangs
Amazon Studios
Character Designer: Jim Bryson Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Art Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris’ Gang, Gang

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Character Art Director: Matt Nolte
Character: All Characters

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Lead Character Designer: James Woods
Character: Animated Cast

Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay
Character: Multiple

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ask the StoryBots
Episode: What Is Electricity?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Director: Evan Spiridellis

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Feed the Birds Disney Television Animation
Director: Eddie Trigueros

Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Thorn of Contention
Amazon Studios
Director: Sung Jin Ahn

SuperMansion
Episode: Sympathy For Black Saturn
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Director: Nick Simotas

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Episode: Terra Incognita Part One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Director: Rodrigo Blaas

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
Director: Nick Park

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Director: Brad Bird

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Director: Rich Moore
Director: Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Director: Bob Persichetti Director: Rodney Rothman Director: Peter Ramsey

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Back to the Moon
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Composer: Mathieu Alvado

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Springtime
Disney Television Animation
Composer: Christopher Willis

Elena of Avalor
Episode: Song of the Sirenas
Disney Television Animation
Composer: Tony Morales
Composer/Lyricist: John Kavanaugh
Lyricist: Craig Gerber
Lyricist: Silvia Olivas
Lyricist: Rachel Ruderman

Tangled: The Series
Episode: Secret of the Sun Drop
Walt Disney Television Animation
Composer: Alan Menken
Lyricist: Glenn Slater
Composer: Kevin Kliesch

The Tom and Jerry Show
Episode: Kitten Grifters
Warner Bros. Animation
Composer: Vivek Maddala

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Composer: Danny Elfman
Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator

Early Man
Aardman Animations
Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams
Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe
Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams
Composer: Tom Howe

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Composer: Michael Giacchino

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Composer: Henry Jackman
Composer: Alan Menken
Lyricist: Phil Johnston
Lyricist: Tom MacDougall
Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds

Smallfoot
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group
Composer: Heitor Pereira
Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick
Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Production Design: Céline Desrumaux
Production Design: Jasmin Lai

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Amore Motore
Disney Television Animation
Production Design: Justin Martin

Little Big Awesome
Episode: Let’s Get to That Thing!
Amazon Studios
Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director
Production Design: Howard Chen, Background Layout
Production Design: Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor
Production Design: Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint

Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Thorn of Contention Amazon Studios
Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director
Production Design: Bobby Walker, Background Paint
Production Design: Michelle Rhee, Background Layout
Production Design: Richard Chang, Background Paint
Production Design: Joseph Martinez, Background Layout

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Production Design: Chris Mitchell
Production Design: Chris Turnham
Production Design: Tor Anut
Production Design: DanBob Thompson
Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
Production Design: Matt Perry
Production Design: Richard Edmunds

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Production Design: Scott Wills

Isle of Dogs
FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES INDIAN PAINTBRUSH AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen
Production Design: Paul Harrod

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Production Design: jeff turley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Production Design: Justin K. Thompson

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ben 10
Episode: King Koil
Cartoon Network Studios
Storyboard Artist: Will Patrick

Big Hero 6: The Series
Episode: Countdown to Catastrophe
Walt Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Trey Buongiorno

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carnaval
Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Episode: Conquer
Walt Disney Television Animation
Storyboard Artist: Sabrina Cotugno

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman
Episode: Free Churro
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actor: Will Arnett
Character: BoJack

F is for Family
Episode: various
Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television for Netflix
Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
Character: Maureen, Bridget, Phillip, Nurse Beatrice, Scott, Ken

Pete the Cat
Episode: Magic Sunglasses & Sandcastles
Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC
Actor: Juliette Donenfeld
Character: Sally Squirrel

Skylanders Academy
Episode: Raiders of the Lost Arkus, Part 1
Activision Blizzard Studios
Patrick Warburton: Patrick Warburton
Character: Captain Flynn

Unikitty
Episode: Scary Tales, Tasty Heist, Unikitty News, Hide N Seek, Kitty Court
Warner Bros. Animation
Starring the voice of: Tara Strong
Character: Princess Unikitty

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
Dug: Eddie Redmayne
Character: Dug

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Cast: Holly Hunter
Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl

Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Chief: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief

Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Voice Actress: Charlyne Yi
Character: Mai

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cast: Sarah Silverman
Character: Vanellope Von Schweetz

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Mouth
Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
Netflix
Writer: Emily Altman

Craig of the Creek
Episode: Escape from Family Dinner
Cartoon Network Studios
Story By: Matt Burnett
Story By: Ben Levin
Story By: Shauna McGarry
Story By: Jeff Trammell
Story By: Tiffany Ford

Hilda
Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Writer: Stephanie Simpson

Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Episode: Booth Buddies
Walt Disney Television Animation
Writer: Dominic Bisignano
Writer: Aaron Hammersley
Writer: Amy Higgins
Writer: John Infantino
Writer: Daron Nefcy

We Bare Bears
Episode: 101-Hurricane Hal
Cartoon Network Animation Studios
Writer: Mikey Heller
Story By: Sang Yup Lee
Story By: Louie Zong

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Writer: Brad Bird

Mirai
Studio Chizu
Writer: Mamoru Hosoda
Story By: Mamoru Hosoda
Writer: Stephanie Sheh

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writer: Phil Johnston
Writer: Pamela Ribon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Writer: Phil Lord
Writer: Rodney Rothman

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
Warner Bros. Animation
Writer: Michael Jelenic
Writer: Aaron Horvath

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominee: Charles Jones
Nominee: Joe Molinari
Nominee: Dao Le
Nominee: Vartan Nazarian
Nominee: David Vazquez

Puppy Dog Pals
Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior
Nominee: Adam Rickabus

SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominee: Estrella Miyakawa Capin
Nominee: Christopher Hink
Nominee: Bob Tomlin
Nominee: Rick Dominicus

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominee: John Laus
Nominee: Graham Fisher

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominee: Steve Downs
Nominee: John Wall
Nominee: Adam Smith
Nominee: Collin Erker

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominee: Chris Cartagena

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg
Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominee: Jeremy Milton
Nominee: Fabienne Rawley
Nominee: Jesse Averna
Nominee: John Wheeler
Nominee: Pace Paulsen

Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Nominee: Milorad Krstic
Nominee: Marcell Laszlo
Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer
Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominee: Bob Fisher
Nominee: Andrew Leviton
Nominee: Vivek Sharma

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now