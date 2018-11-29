Roma, Regina Hall storm 2018 New York Film Critics Circle awards as winners announced

On the heels of this week’s Gotham Awards and National Board of Review winners, the 2018 awards machine continues to churn out Oscar contenders as the New York Film Critics Circle announces its annual roster of winners.

In a rare move for the 83-year-old journalist collective, the group awarded its best film winner — Alfonso Cuarón’s 1970s-set familial drama Roma — with three accolades, including best director and best cinematography, both of which went to Cuarón.

As for the actors, Regina Hall made history as she became the NYFCC’s first black leading actress champion for her role in the comedy Support the Girls, while likely Oscar contender Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) scored her second supporting actress trophy of week following her National Board of Review win Tuesday. First Reformed star Ethan Hawke also picked up his second major accolade of the week after taking best actor at the Gotham Awards on Monday, and prospective Oscar player Richard E. Grant picked up his first precursor prize of the season for his work opposite Melissa McCarthy in Marielle Heller’s Lee Israel biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Writer-director Paul Schrader’s First Reformed further won the NYFCC prize for best screenplay, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War taking animated feature and foreign film, respectively.

Though it was shut out of the NYFCC awards entirely, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born remains a safe bet for multiple Oscar nods, as critics groups tend to highlight smaller films that could use a publicity boost as they head into the thick of awards season against mightier studio contenders.

While not a staunch reflector of Academy tastes (only two NYFCC best film winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars since 2008: The Hurt Locker, and The Artist), the NYFCC’s winners often reap a significant wave of industry buzz on the group’s pedestal. Thus, the NYFCC often reprioritizes respective contenders for non-critic guild voters deciding which films to watch as they sift through their growing pile of FYC screeners.

When it comes to Oscar crossover, each of the NYFCC’s best film victors since 2008 — save for 2015’s Carol — has received a corresponding Oscar nomination for best picture. Across the same 10-year frame, only two NYFCC best actress winners — Rachel Weisz (2012’s The Deep Blue Sea) and Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky) — didn’t follow up with an Oscar nod. On the men’s side, the only NYFCC best actor champions over the last decade who didn’t receive an Oscar nomination occurred consecutively, when a three-year dry spell saw Robert Redford (All Is Lost), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), and Michael Keaton (Spotlight) emerging with NYFCC wins between 2013 and 2015.

Last year, only one of the NYFCC’s winners went on to win an Oscar in the Academy’s corresponding category: Best Animated Feature champion Coco. Lady Bird took the group’s top honor en route to an eventual best picture nomination, though the Oscar ultimately went to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which walked away from the 2017 NYFCC ceremony empty-handed.

See the full list of the 2018 New York Film Critics Circle winners below.

Best Film: Roma

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Best Actress: Regina Hall – Support the Girls

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Best Foreign Language Film: Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Best Documentary: Bing Liu – Minding the Gap

Best Animated Film: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best First Film: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Special Awards: David Schwartz, Kino Classics Box Set Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers