Idris Elba's daughter Isan vows to 'empower' mental health as 2019 Golden Globe ambassador

Isan Elba will play a key role at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday the 16-year-old daughter of actor Idris Elba — PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive — has been selected as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassador, joining a long list of celebrity children who’ve traditionally assisted with the presentation of statuettes during the annual awards telecast.

Previously known as Miss/Mr. Golden Globe dependent on the recipient, the position received a makeover for the 2018 edition in an effort to “represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA’s commitment to philanthropy,” said group president Meher Tatna after introducing Isan as this year’s Golen Globe Ambassador.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about,” said Isan (Idris’ eldest daughter with makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Elba), whose duties also include aligning herself with a nonprofit organization to raise awareness about a social issue of her choosing. “Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There’s this perceived stigma and I’ve seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help.”

Across its 76-year history, the Golden Globes have appointed the position once per year since 1963. The role is typically filled by the son or daughter of a respected actor or actress, many of whom have gone on to front successful careers in show business like former Miss Golden Globe Melanie Griffith’s daughter Dakota Johnson, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern’s daughter Laura Dern, Freddie Prinze’s son Freddie Prinze Jr., and Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Dec. 6, followed one month later by NBC’s live broadcast of the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

