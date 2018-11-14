Nashville is the heart of country music, so naturally, the iconic city’s Bridgestone Arena is the venue for tonight’s 52nd annual Country Music Awards. But if you happen to be anywhere else in the world tonight, you can still catch the pre-show action: live stream PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live: CMA Awards right here, on PEOPLE and EW’s streaming service, PeopleTV, or on the People TV app, beginning this evening at 5:30 ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

PEOPLE executive editor Cynthia Sanz and hosts of PeopleTV’s daily newsmagazine PEOPLE Now Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will host the pre-show and discuss fashion, awards predictions, and everything else under the Tennessee sun with the biggest names in country music.

The CMA Awards will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Country stars Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are hosting for the 11th consecutive year, and top nominees, including Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, and more, will perform.

Check out our full list of winners, which will be updated throughout the awards ceremony this evening.

