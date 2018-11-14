On Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, country music’s brightest stars convened for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley — both CMA veterans themselves — reunited for the 11th consecutive year to host the event, and top nominees, including Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, and Maren Morris, performed the year’s hit songs.
Keith Urban won the evening’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year, but Chris Stapleton swept the night, taking home prizes for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year, which he shared with his co-writer Mike Henderson.
See the full list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Keith Urban
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
From a Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
SONG OF THE YEAR (awarded to songwriters)
“Body like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt (written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
WINNER: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton (written by Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson)
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson (written by Chris Janson, Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas)
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
WINNER: Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
WINNER: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Babe,” Sugarland (feat. Taylor Swift)
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
WINNER: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
