On Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, country music’s brightest stars convened for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley — both CMA veterans themselves — reunited for the 11th consecutive year to host the event, and top nominees, including Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, and Maren Morris, performed the year’s hit songs.

Keith Urban won the evening’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year, but Chris Stapleton swept the night, taking home prizes for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year, which he shared with his co-writer Mike Henderson.

See the full list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Keith Urban

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

From a Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR (awarded to songwriters)

“Body like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt (written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

WINNER: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton (written by Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson)

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson (written by Chris Janson, Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

WINNER: Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

WINNER: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Babe,” Sugarland (feat. Taylor Swift)

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

WINNER: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

