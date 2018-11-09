Who’s ready for country’s biggest night?

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards is being hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood for the eleventh time(!) and will feature amazing performances by Paisley himself, as well as Lauren Alaina, Ricky Skaggs, and Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples.

Viewers can also expect special appearances by Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart, and Cole Swindell.

Previously announced performers for the CMA Awards include Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Look for show presenters to be announced next week.

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

