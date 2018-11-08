From Golden Globes to Oscars, EW's The Awardist adds podcast to awards season coverage

It’s November, and awards season — and all the campaigning that goes along with it — is well underway.

To help you keep up with all the contenders (and the horse races), we’re launching a new weekly podcast, The Awardist, as part of our comprehensive awards coverage, hosted by EW digital director Shana Naomi Krochmal and featuring senior film writer Piya Sinha-Roy. TV critic Kristen Baldwin also joins us to kick off the first episode.

This week, we dig into the early odds for the biggest and buzziest films we’ve seen so far and whether they can go the distance clear to the Oscars. This year, a sizable group of actors have parlayed their experience in front of the camera into directing their first feature films, including Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) and Jonah Hill (Mid90s). Will the respect they’ve earned as actors help net them nominations in a new category?

We also discuss how some our favorite performances of the year, including Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween and Toni Collette in Hereditary, may not ever be taken seriously for their horror-genre star turns.

Plus, we break down everything you need to know about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Golden Globes, the booziest and schmooziest — and most fun and fan-friendly — awards.

And we’ve got picks for possible Globes nominees — among them The Americans star Keri Russell and American Horror Story: Apocalypse’s Cody Fern — and a very long list of women who could absolutely crush hosting duties.

Listen to the podcast below, or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher.

Related content: