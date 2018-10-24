Jack-Jack, talking dogs, yetis, and Spider-Man will square off in this year’s animated film Oscar race.
The Academy announced Wednesday a list of 25 films submitted for Oscar consideration in the animated feature category, including prominent Disney titles, blockbuster sequels, and alternative gems spanning creative styles from Japanese animation to stop-motion.
Among the top contenders are Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2, which currently sits atop the list of highest-grossing animated films of all time with a colossal $607 million box-office haul, as well as the studio’s forthcoming sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Joining them are the Japan-produced features Mirai and Fireworks, while Wes Anderson’s dystopian canine dramedy Isle of Dogs will also vie for voter attention next to a pair of superhero titles — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies — in the weeks ahead.
Each of the submitted features must fulfill the Academy’s theatrical release requirements before advancing to the next stage, which includes completing a qualifying run in the Los Angeles area. A maximum of five films can be nominated in this category, with the final list of nominees scheduled to be announced on Jan. 22.
ABC will broadcast the 91st Oscars ceremony live on Feb. 24 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Check out the full list of animated features submitted for Oscar consideration below.
Ana y Bruno
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Early Man
Fireworks
Have a Nice Day
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
The Laws of the Universe – Part I
Liz and the Blue Bird
Lu over the Wall
MFKZ
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Mirai
The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl
On Happiness Road
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
Sherlock Gnomes
Smallfoot
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tall Tales
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Tito and the Birds
