The Favourite, Glenn Close score 2018 Gotham Awards nominations

The ladies of The Favourite have lived up to their film’s title on the early awards season trail.

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced Thursday its full list of 2018 Gotham Awards nominations, which included a distinctive ensemble honor for the women — Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman — leading Yorgos Lanthimos’ period dramedy. Last year, a similar distinction went to the cast of Dee Rees’ Mudbound ahead of the film scoring four Oscar nominations.

Lanthimos’ latest project also received a nomination for best feature alongside Paul Schrader’s First Reformed, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline, and Chloé Zhao’s The Rider.

Among other acting contenders, Regina Hall bagged a surprise nomination for Support the Girls, while The Wife star Glenn Close received her first major boost on the pre-Oscar circuit for her leading performance in the literary adaptation, as did fellow Academy Award hopefuls Toni Collette for her work in the horror breakout Hereditary.

On the men’s side, likely Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant received a nod for his supporting performance in Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? opposite Melissa McCarthy. BlacKkKlansman’s Adam Driver, Sorry to Bother You‘s Lakeith Stanfield, Leave No Trace‘s Ben Foster, and First Reformed‘s Ethan Hawke also appeared in the category, which the IFP does not separate between lead and supporting.

The 2018 IFP Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 26 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Read on for a full list of this year’s nominations.

Best Feature

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos, director; Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos, producers (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed

Paul Schrader, director; Jack Binder, Greg Clark, Victoria Hill, Gary Hamilton, Deepak Sikka, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Frank Murray, producers (A24)

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins, director; Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, Barry Jenkins, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Megan Ellison, producers (Annapurna Pictures)

Madeline’s Madeline

Josephine Decker, director; Krista Parris, Elizabeth Rao, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The Rider

Chloé Zhao, director; Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Documentary

Bisbee ‘17

Robert Greene, producer; Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, producers (4th Row Films)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RaMell Ross, director; RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim, producers (The Cinema Guild)

Minding the Gap

Bing Liu, director; Diane Quon, Bing Liu, producers (Hulu & Magnolia Pictures)

Shirkers

Sandi Tan, director; Sandi Tan, Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph, producers (Netflix)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Morgan Neville, director; Morgan Neville, Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma, producers (Focus Features)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Ari Aster for Hereditary (A24)

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade (A24)

Jennifer Fox for The Tale (HBO)

Crystal Moselle for Skate Kitchen (Magnolia Pictures)

Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed, Paul Schrader (A24)

Private Life, Tamara Jenkins (Netflix)

Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski (Magnolia Pictures)

Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley (Focus Features)

Best Actor

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Ben Foster in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed (A24)

Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Actress*

Glenn Close in The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Toni Collette in Hereditary (A24)

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life (Netflix)

Regina Hall in Support the Girls (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra? (Paladin and Great Point Media)

*The 2018 Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award to Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz for their ensemble performance in The Favourite. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Breakthrough Actor

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma (Netflix)

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade (A24)

Helena Howard in Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Alias Grace, Sarah Polley, Mary Harron, Noreen Halpern, executive producers (Netflix)

Big Mouth, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, creators; Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett, executive producers (Netflix)

The End of the F***ing World, Andy Baker, Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Ed MacDonald, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle, executive producers (Netflix)

Killing Eve, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, executive producers (BBC America)

Pose, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, creators; Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, executive producers (FX Networks)

Sharp Objects, Marti Noxon, creator; Marti Noxon, Jason Blum, Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg, Charles Layton, Marci Wiseman, Jessica Rhoades, executive producers (HBO)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

195 Lewis, Chanelle Aponte Pearson and Rae Leone Allen, creators

Cleaner Daze, Tess Sweet and Daniel Gambelin, creators

Distance, Alex Dobrenko, creator

The F Word, Nicole Opper, creator

She’s the Ticket, Nadia Hallgren, creator

Related content: