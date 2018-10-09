Taylor Swift was the big winner at this year’s American Music Awards, taking home a crystal pyramid for the evening’s top prize, Artist of the Year, and becoming the most decorated female artist in AMA history with a total of 23 wins (unseating Whitney Houston).
Also taking home awards were Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Migos, and more. The evening featured performances from Cardi B with J Balvin and Bad Bunny (“I Like It”), Carrie Underwood (“Spinning Bottles”), and Panic! At the Disco, who covered the iconic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross hosted for a second consecutive year, and Swift opened the event with a performance of “I Did Something Bad.”
The evening concluded with a video tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” from Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, and musical director Rickey Minor.
See the full list of winners below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “The Middle”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Taylor Swift
U2
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
WINNER: BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Drake
WINNER: Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
WINNER: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
WINNER: Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
WINNER: Taylor Swift, reputation
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
WINNER: Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
LANCO
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
WINNER: Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
WINNER: Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
WINNER: Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
WINNER: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
WINNER: Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Ella Mai
WINNER: Rihanna
SZA
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
WINNER: XXXTentacion, 17
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
WINNER: Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
WINNER: Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN
J Balvin
WINNER: Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Marshmellow
Zedd
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
WINNER: Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
