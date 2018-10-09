Taylor Swift was the big winner at this year’s American Music Awards, taking home a crystal pyramid for the evening’s top prize, Artist of the Year, and becoming the most decorated female artist in AMA history with a total of 23 wins (unseating Whitney Houston).

Also taking home awards were Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Migos, and more. The evening featured performances from Cardi B with J Balvin and Bad Bunny (“I Like It”), Carrie Underwood (“Spinning Bottles”), and Panic! At the Disco, who covered the iconic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross hosted for a second consecutive year, and Swift opened the event with a performance of “I Did Something Bad.”

The evening concluded with a video tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” from Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, and musical director Rickey Minor.

See the full list of winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Taylor Swift

U2

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

WINNER: BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Drake

WINNER: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

WINNER: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

WINNER: Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

WINNER: Taylor Swift, reputation

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK

WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

LANCO

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, Scorpion

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

WINNER: Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

WINNER: Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

WINNER: Rihanna

SZA

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

WINNER: XXXTentacion, 17

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

WINNER: Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”

FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Panic! at the Disco

Portugal. The Man

FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN

J Balvin

WINNER: Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Marshmellow

Zedd

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

WINNER: Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious: The Album