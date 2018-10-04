Alan Alda to receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Alan Alda’s 60-year-career is about to get even more distinguished.

The 82-year-old actor, best known for playing Army Capt. “Hawkeye” Pierce on the long-running CBS series M*A*S*H, is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at January’s 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“It is an honor and privilege to announce that our SAG Life Achievement Award will be presented to the fabulous Alan Alda,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “He is an artist whose body of work is a testament to the craft and the magic of our business. His ability to make us laugh, to think and to feel is extraordinary. From theater to television, movies, and new media Alan’s dedication and talent are exceeded only by his contributions to a just and caring society.”

Alda starred on M*A*S*H for 11 seasons, earning six Golden Globes and three Emmy Awards for his work. His awards recognition would continue decades later as he became one of only six people to ever receive an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony nomination in the same year (2005). Among his award-nominated projects were The Aviator, ER, West Wing, 30 Rock, and The Blacklist.

Back in July, Alda revealed that more than three years ago he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I thought, it’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that’s not where I am,” he said during an appearance on CBS This Morning.

Alda will be honored Jan. 27 when the SAG Awards air live on TNT and TBS.