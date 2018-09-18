With major wins including The Crown and Game of Thrones, Netflix and HBO tied with 23 wins each at this year’s Emmy awards, keeping broadcast network television at bay as streaming and on-demand consumption continues to change viewership.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also won eight Emmy awards, including best comedy series. HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most awarded show with nine Emmy wins, including best drama series. Many of the awards for technical, documentary and reality series categories were handed out at Sept. 9’s Creative Arts Emmys.

Broadcast network television, once the behemoth to beat on TV’s biggest night, found itself with just two accolades Monday night, although one was handed out with great ceremony due to an impromptu on-stage proposal.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) picked up the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, besting truTV’s At Home with Amy Sedaris; Comedy Central’s Drunk History; Hulu’s I Love You, America; IFC’s Portlandia; and HBO’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.

SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels, along with cast members including Emmy hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, accepted the award, saying, “I love my job, and I love the people I work with, and in 1975 when we started, there were a lot of articles for the most decade about how the networks wouldn’t be here much longer. And here we are, it’s 2018 and we’re at the Emmys, and we’re on NBC.”

Netflix led this year’s Emmys with 112 nominations (including Stranger Things, GLOW and The Crown), outpacing premium cable network HBO’s 108 nods. As for wins, NBC came in third place overall with 16 wins including eight for Saturday Night Live.

Glenn Weiss took home the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special Emmy for this year’s Oscars ceremony, aired on the ABC network. He beat out NBC’s Superbowl LII Halftime Show featuring Justin Timberlake and three Netflix specials — Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, and Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

Weiss also took the opportunity to surprise his girlfriend Jan Svendsen with a marriage proposal, saying, “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend — because I want to call you my wife.”