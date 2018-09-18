What you didn't see on TV during the Emmy Awards

Emmy turned 70 on Monday night, but it felt like its 21st birthday.

For the first time in at least half a decade, the award ceremony allowed alcoholic drinks to be served during the telecast and imbibed in the theater — and the celebs didn’t shy away from enjoying the change.

During the first commercial break, Scandal’s Dan Bucatinsky was among the first to reach the bar line, while Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery enjoyed a very non-Crawley glass of beer and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington ordered a sparkling wine. #ChampagneIsComing

It wasn’t just about the booze that made the lobby appealing. Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany took advantage of the moments in-between the carpet and auditorium to go barefoot, holding her heels as she waited to re-enter the theater during a commercial break.

Earlier, on the red carpet, Tiffany Haddish was ready to schmooze with her fellow A-listers, meeting up with The Sinner nominee Jessica Biel and going in for a kiss with Justin Timberlake. Moments later, Timberlake was left starstruck by Killing Eve nominee Sandra Oh, literally bowing to her as she walked by and telling her he’s a “big fan.”

Rich Polk/Getty Images

As the show started, it wasn’t just the riffraff stuck in the back of the Microsoft Theater, unable to get to their seats before the first commercial break. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin, Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth, Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’s Edgar Ramirez, and Atlanta nominee Zazie Beetz were among the throng of people on their tippy toes trying to watch the opening number from the back, forced to wait until the first commercial to head to their seats. Surprised by the fact that the show went right into the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy award during the first block, Beetz and her team scrambled to get her to the front of the pack in case they chose to present her category before she was able to make it to her seat.

Later in the telecast, 96-year-old Betty White really soaked in her moment onstage. After her speech, the Golden Girls alum took both her guide and presenter Alec Baldwin’s arms on the way out, but never stopped turning her head to look out at the audience, nodding and smiling at them as she was escorted backstage.

The audience audibly gasped when the winner of best director of a variety special, Oscars’ director Glenn Weiss, proposed to his now-fiancée, Jan Svenden. Many of the celebs in the front row, including This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia, were among the first cheering them on and throwing their hands up in the air in celebration.

During the In Memoriam segment, one audience member channeled co-host Michael Che’s mom by yelling “Thank you, Jesus” as Aretha Franklin’s version of “Amazing Grace” began to play.

One of the biggest winners of the night enjoyed a sustained celebration: After claiming the outstanding reality competition series trophy, the RuPaul’s Drag Race team could audibly be heard celebrating backstage throughout the presentation of the next award, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Most notably, a group cheer could be heard in the lull between the lead up to the announcement of Saturday Night Live’s win.

Snatch that wig, Ru.

