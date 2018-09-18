Emmys 2018 by the numbers: Game of Thrones, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel win big

King of the Emmys.

On a night full of highs, lows, surprises, and predictable winners, HBO and Game of Thrones stood at the top of the pack.

HBO and Netflix tied with each company bringing home 23 trophies between Monday’s Emmys and last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. During the Emmys broadcast, Netflix did claim victory by winning seven awards to HBO’s six.

The big last week-plus for HBO was fueled by Game of Thrones, which topped all shows with nine victories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage. Saturday Night Live and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel each finished just behind Thrones with eight wins.

Total wins per network

HBO: 23

Netflix: 23

NBC: 16

FX: 12

CNN: 8

Amazon Prime Video: 8

National Geographic: 5

VH1: 5

Hulu: 4

Fox: 3

Adult Swim: 2

Cartoon Network: 2

CBS: 2

Starz: 2

ABC: 1

Apple Music: 1

BBC America: 1

Comedy Central: 1

Disney Channel: 1

Nickelodeon: 1

PBS: 1

TBS: 1

TNT: 1

Vimeo: 1

YouTube: 1

Total wins per show

Game of Thrones: 9

Saturday Night Live: 8

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 8

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: 7

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: 5

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race: 5

The Crown: 5

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: 4

“USS Callister” (Black Mirror): 4

Westworld: 4

Atlanta: 3

Barry: 3

Godless: 3

Queer Eye: 3

The Handmaid’s Tale: 3

Genius: Picasso: 2

GLOW: 2

James Corden’s Next James Corden: 2

Jane: 2

The Americans: 2

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell: 2

Will & Grace: 2

