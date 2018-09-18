Emmy Awards were the least-watched ever

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were the least-watched edition of the annual ceremony in modern history.

Only 10.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the show with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. That’s the least-watched Emmys on record.

NBC noted this year’s Academy Awards (down 19 percent in viewers) and the Grammy Awards (down 24 percent in viewers) had even steeper drops. But the Emmys have been ebbing in viewership since 2013.

Monday’s ceremony was knocked for its lackluster hosts (SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che) yet praised for some spontaneous moments (read EW critics’ review of the telecast here).

Here’s the full list of winners from Monday night, and our gallery of the show’s best and worst moments.