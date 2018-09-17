Sarah Paulson is directing Jessica Lange the morning after the Emmys

Sarah Paulson won’t be attending any Emmy after-parties this year.

The seven-time Emmy nominee, who was nominated this year for her role in American Horror Story: Cult, revealed that she’ll be going straight to bed Monday night so she’s rested and ready to direct costar and Hollywood legend Jessica Lange the next morning.

While speaking with PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons and Lola Ogunnaike on the Emmys gold carpet, Paulson explained how she chose her black Oscar de la Renta dress and said she’d be skipping out on all post-show festivities to helm an episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

“I’ve got to be up at 6 in the morning to go to work,” she said. “I’m directing Jessica Lange at 6 in the morning, so that’s a reason to get up.”

While she couldn’t be more excited, Paulson said she wished she could party with the rest of the nominees. “It’s kind of lame,” she said. “I’d like to go out and cut a rug, but I’ve got to be responsible.”

Lange and Paulson have been costars for several years, but Paulson shared that she’s excited to take a step back from acting with Lange and watch her work. “To revel in the mastery that she has of her craft will be really exciting,” she said.