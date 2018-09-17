Sandra Oh gets emotional discussing her historic Emmy nomination

Sandra Oh is feeling the love on the Emmys red carpet, and it’s making her emotional.

While joining the PeopleTV team on the carpet, the Killing Eve star was visibly choked up when hosts Jeremy Parsons and Lola Ogunnaike told her she was the actress on everyone’s mind tonight. Oh’s nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama series is historic, making her the first Asian woman to earn a nod in that category.

“I saw Debra Messing. I haven’t seen her in a while, she took me and embraced me and just said the kindest things,” Oh told them. “Lena Waithe, who, I just bow down to that woman. She is just so brilliant, and I carry what she said to me yesterday in my heart today.”

Oh went on to say that the historic significance of her nomination was important to her because of the potential to inspire young girls like her. “I remember being that girl. I remember absolutely being 10, about the time when I started acting, not knowing why I needed to do what I needed to do, and there just wasn’t really anything out there,” she said. “The disconnect I remember feeling at that age, or the feeling of not belonging, if there’s a way of changing that, if there’s a way of saying a possibility to a young girl, ‘You can do this, you can be a part of culture in this way,’ I hope to be a part of that.”

Oh also said no one should strive to emulate her, but instead, “You be your own girl, and you be brilliant.”

