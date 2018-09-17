Fonzie won an Emmy and Richie was there to see it!

Before Monday’s Emmys kicked off, Happy Days stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard reunited, with Winkler documenting the moment with a photo on Twitter captioned, “Pals at the Emmys.”

Then, once the show got started, Winkler won his first career Emmy for his performance as renowned acting coach Gene Cosineau on HBO’s Barry. Howard celebrated his old pal’s win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series by retweeting the photo of the duo and writing, “My friend’s win is so deserved and great! Bravo @hwinkler4real.”

my friend’s win is so deserved and great. ! Bravo @hwinkler4real https://t.co/meZhp5ZPtD — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 18, 2018

Howard and Winkler starred together for seven seasons (Winkler stayed for all 11 seasons) on the classic ABC sitcom as friends Richie Cunningham and Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli.

