Last Week Tonight With John Oliver wins Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy

Sarah Rodman
September 17, 2018 at 10:58 PM EDT

Three is a magic number for the weekly HBO series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as it took home its third consecutive Emmy trophy in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category. The politically minded series, hosted by Daily Show alum Oliver, secured the gold for its deep dives into topical issues Monday night at the 70th annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech, Oliver quipped, “I’d like to thank Glenn Weiss’ fiancée for saying yes; this could’ve been a very different evening,” referring to the onstage proposal earlier in the ceremony.

Oliver’s show bested fellow nominees The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

